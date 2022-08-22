Police on lookout after shots fired in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:00, on Sunday night.
According to the Luzerne County Comm Center, police were dispatched to Locust and Scott streets for a call of shots fired.One person transported with gunshot wound in Scranton
No were no injuries reported during or after the incident.
The comm center confirmed police are looking for someone driving a black jeep wanted in connection to the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness news will keep you updated with information as it comes in.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 9