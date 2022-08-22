ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Police on lookout after shots fired in Hazleton

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WItMX_0hQ2L1Bs00

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:00, on Sunday night.

According to the Luzerne County Comm Center, police were dispatched to Locust and Scott streets for a call of shots fired.

One person transported with gunshot wound in Scranton

No were no injuries reported during or after the incident.

The comm center confirmed police are looking for someone driving a black jeep wanted in connection to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness news will keep you updated with information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Wrench and knife fight leads to one arrest in Luzerne Co.

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Luzerne County is facing charges after allegedly engaging in a fight involving a wrench and a knife. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Swoyersville Police responded to the area of Owen and Main Streets just before 11 AM on Sunday to find a bloody man who was later identified as Donald Crymer.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man charged with assaulting officer, EMT at Montage Mountain concert

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man arrested for allegedly punching an EMT and a Lackawanna County Sheriff's Deputy at a Montage Mountain concert has recently been released on bail. Court documents indicate that 22-year-old Eugene Ziemba, of Wyoming, PA, was arrested around 9:20 PM on August 13th during...
WYOMING, PA
WBRE

PSP: Man wanted for killing private security guard

MORGANTOWN, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public help in locating a man they say is a suspect in the murder of a private security guard. According to PSP, on August 6 around 12:00 a.m. a private security guard was shot and killed while patrolling the area of Quarry Road and Mineveiw […]
MORGANTOWN, PA
WBRE

Teen faces several charges after alleged carjacking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department arrested a teen they say was involved in a carjacking and robbery in Lackawanna County. The Scranton Police Department said they responded to a report of a carjacking that happened on the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31. Through investigation, officials said they were able […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hazleton, PA
Hazleton, PA
Crime & Safety
Hazleton, PA
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman threatens Sunbury convenience store clerk with pepper spray

Sunbury, Pa. — A woman at a Sunbury convenience store threatened a clerk with pepper spray and then threatened to go home and retrieve a gun, police say. Jaden A. Pagan, 21, of Sunbury, was at the Penn Jersey Mart at 201 N. Fourth Street the morning of Aug. 14 when she caused a disturbance. Witnesses told police that Pagan had threatened to spray the clerk with pepper spray but could not get the spray can open, according to Officer Keith Tamborelli of Sunbury Police...
SUNBURY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Road rage incident investigated in Lackawanna County

The investigation into shots fired during what is being described as a road rage incident continues. PA State Police were called to the area of Sandy Beach and Clifton Beach Roads in Clifton Township last evening. Police say two drivers had been arguing on the side of the road. One person was taken for treatment for a gunshot wound. No other information has yet been released.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fire leaves Luzerne County home ‘uninhabitable’

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Luzerne County has left a home “uninhabitable” according to the Hanover Fire Chief. Officials said the Hanover Township Fire Department responded to a call for a working structure fire at 12:41 pm on Wednesday. The Hanover Township Fire Chief told Eyewitness News there were no injuries, but […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two 15-year-olds injured in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two 15 years olds suffering from gunshot injuries in Williamsport. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on Sunday a reported shooting happened in the 2100 Block of Boyd Street around 9:30 pm. Officers say once on scene, two 15-year-old boys were on the porch […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc
WOLF

15-year-old charged following carjacking and robbery in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A 15-year-old boy from Scranton is facing multiple charges after police say he was found connected to a carjacking and robbery late last month. According to Scranton Police, a carjacking and robbery occurred in the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31st. Investigators...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of hitting teen with pistol multiple times

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of hitting a teenager on the head with a pistol multiple times. Officials said they arrested Gage Kohut, age 18, for allegedly striking a juvenile male in the head with a piston multiple times. Investigators said the victim told officers […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Officials seek community’s help in shooting investigations

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A string of recent shootings in Williamsport has law enforcement and city officials asking for the communities help. There have been three shootings in five days and local officials say it predominately involves juveniles. Now they’re asking for the public’s help with helping to solve these shootings. “We’re not going […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man wearing hat with 'police' on it arrested for threatening multiple people with knife

Williamsport, Pa. — When witnesses described a man who allegedly threatened people with a knife at the River Walk in Williamsport, authorities said they were familiar with him. Officer William Badger went to an address near the 1200 block of Memorial Avenue after speaking with accusers and discovered Mychael Jamar Diggs, 44, of Williamsport. Badger said he located the bicycle witnesses described, along with a hat that had "police" written on it. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Newswatch 16

18-year-old charged after deadly crash

MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old faces aggravated assault charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County. Police say Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another vehicle last week. Officials say 69-year-old John Errigo of Old Forge died in...
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

PSP searching for alleged allergy medicine thief

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police are searching for an unknown suspect they say stole approximately $1203.11 of allergy medication on August 20. Officials said an unknown female suspect wearing a mask, black baseball hat, black short sleeve t-shirt, black pants, black sandals, and a large should bag entered a CVS Pharmacy in […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car crashes into business in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A business is in shambles after a vehicle crashed into it Monday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the tanning salon Bronze on Green Ridge Street in Scranton. Police say two cars were involved. One car pulled onto Green Ridge Street and was hit by...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

State police increasing DUI checkpoints in Wayne County

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced they would be increasing DUI checkpoints on various roadways within Wayne County. Honesdale state police said they will be adding DUI sobriety checkpoints and “DUI Roving patrols” from September 2 to September 4 to help prevent DUI crashes. Officials said of all annual crashes, a DUI crash […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Recent rash of gun violence tied to gang activity: DA

Williamsport, Pa. — The recent "uptick" in crime on the streets of Williamsport is related to gang violence, according to a joint statement by the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, and Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner. In a statement sent to media on Tuesday, law enforcement and the DA addressed the latest spree of shots fired and shootings, one ending in a fatality. The gun violence...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

WBRE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy