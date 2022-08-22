Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Is the Electric Muscle Car
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an all-electric concept that shows signs of what the company plans to do for its 2024 production muscle machine. Dodge didn't disclose the powertrain, but it operates on an 800-volt system and uses a multi-speed electro-mechanical transmission. Dodge also looked at its original Charger...
Is the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV’s ‘R-Wing’ Just for Looks?
The Charger concept's 'front wing' is unique, even among cutting-edge EVs. The post Is the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV’s ‘R-Wing’ Just for Looks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
Sticker Shock: The Biggest “Recall” Ever
The news is full of vehicle recalls this week, from Hyundais to Fords. But 40 years ago, Ford nearly recalled 21 million cars. The post Sticker Shock: The Biggest “Recall” Ever appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much Does It Cost to Charge the Ford F-150 Lightning for a Month?
The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is incredibly popular. How much does it cost to charge the EV? The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge the Ford F-150 Lightning for a Month? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Dodge Banshee Mourning the Death of Internal Combustion?
Dodge's choice to attach the Banshee name to its first EV powertrain may have a symbolic meaning. The post Is the Dodge Banshee Mourning the Death of Internal Combustion? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Some Cars Have 2 Exhaust Pipes?
Find out why you see some cars with a dual exhaust system while most others have one exhaust pipe. The post Why Do Some Cars Have 2 Exhaust Pipes? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Only 3 Small Luxury SUVs Are IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Winners
The safest small luxury 2022 SUVs are all Volvos. Is anyone surprised? The post Only 3 Small Luxury SUVs Are IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Winners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hellcats and Hornets: Dodge Is Done Resisting the Electric Future
Dodge is getting with the times. Here's what you need to know about the company's plans for the future. The post Hellcats and Hornets: Dodge Is Done Resisting the Electric Future appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Long Do Car Vinyl Wraps Last?
Here's a look at the average lifespan of car vinyl wraps, how to prolong their lifespan, and how to safely remove them. The post How Long Do Car Vinyl Wraps Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electrify America Gives the 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting Free Charging
Electrify America offers the 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting free charging. See how much is costs to charge the Ford F-150 Lighting. The post Electrify America Gives the 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting Free Charging appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable Kia Telluride Alternatives
The Kia Telluride is the best midsize SUV on the market. Here are three Telluride alternatives that are extremely reliable. The post 3 Reliable Kia Telluride Alternatives appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Advantages to Owning a Manual Transmission Pickup Truck
Manual transmissions might be the only truly polarizing feature for cars and trucks, at least before the electric car came along. Many people feel very strongly about manual transmissions. Most average drivers don’t prefer them, while enthusiasts are willing to pay more for this formerly basic feature. Cars with three pedals are really just a … The post 5 Advantages to Owning a Manual Transmission Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Buy the 2023 Toyota 4Runner – and 3 to Skip It
Is the 2023 Toyota 4Runner a good SUV? Here's what it has going for it - and what's not so great. The post 3 Reasons to Buy the 2023 Toyota 4Runner – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here Are Some of the Most Powerful Ford Mustangs by Decade
The Ford Mustang has been around since 1964, and its evolved into a staple among performance models. Some of the most powerful models include the Shelby GT500. The post Here Are Some of the Most Powerful Ford Mustangs by Decade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Last Call For V8 Dodge Charger And Challenger, Tesla FSD Gets Another Price Hike, Hybrid Bugatti Chiron Successor In 2027: Cold Start
Good morning, early birds, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily roundup of the biggest news from the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's roundup, Volkswagen has strangely filed for a trademark for synthetic blinker fluid (seriously), Porsche has teased a new take on the Vision Gran Turismo, and Tuthill Porsche has unveiled its 11,000-rpm Singer rival.
S550: Is a Used 2015 Ford Mustang Worth It?
The S550 generation of pony car started with the 2015 Ford Mustang. For the 2015 Mustang, Ford used an independent rear suspension and Coyote V8 engine to make a sharp car. The post S550: Is a Used 2015 Ford Mustang Worth It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Recommends 2 Large Cars Over the 2022 Dodge Charger
Here's a look at the 2022 Dodge Charger and the two large cars that Consumer Reports regarded as superior models. The post Consumer Reports Recommends 2 Large Cars Over the 2022 Dodge Charger appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 of the Best Used Luxury Cars Under $10,000
There are plenty of used luxury cars to buy even if you have a tight budget. Here are five good examples for under $10,000. The post 5 of the Best Used Luxury Cars Under $10,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
134K+
Followers
32K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0