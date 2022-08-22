ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autoweek.com

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Is the Electric Muscle Car

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an all-electric concept that shows signs of what the company plans to do for its 2024 production muscle machine. Dodge didn't disclose the powertrain, but it operates on an 800-volt system and uses a multi-speed electro-mechanical transmission. Dodge also looked at its original Charger...
gmauthority.com

Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale

Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
MotorBiscuit

How Long Do Car Vinyl Wraps Last?

Here's a look at the average lifespan of car vinyl wraps, how to prolong their lifespan, and how to safely remove them. The post How Long Do Car Vinyl Wraps Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

3 Reliable Kia Telluride Alternatives

The Kia Telluride is the best midsize SUV on the market. Here are three Telluride alternatives that are extremely reliable. The post 3 Reliable Kia Telluride Alternatives appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 Advantages to Owning a Manual Transmission Pickup Truck

Manual transmissions might be the only truly polarizing feature for cars and trucks, at least before the electric car came along. Many people feel very strongly about manual transmissions. Most average drivers don’t prefer them, while enthusiasts are willing to pay more for this formerly basic feature. Cars with three pedals are really just a … The post 5 Advantages to Owning a Manual Transmission Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

Last Call For V8 Dodge Charger And Challenger, Tesla FSD Gets Another Price Hike, Hybrid Bugatti Chiron Successor In 2027: Cold Start

Good morning, early birds, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily roundup of the biggest news from the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's roundup, Volkswagen has strangely filed for a trademark for synthetic blinker fluid (seriously), Porsche has teased a new take on the Vision Gran Turismo, and Tuthill Porsche has unveiled its 11,000-rpm Singer rival.
MotorBiscuit

S550: Is a Used 2015 Ford Mustang Worth It?

The S550 generation of pony car started with the 2015 Ford Mustang. For the 2015 Mustang, Ford used an independent rear suspension and Coyote V8 engine to make a sharp car. The post S550: Is a Used 2015 Ford Mustang Worth It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

