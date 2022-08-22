ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit Turner girls fifth in Darlington golf invitational

DARLINGTON, Wis.—Beloit Turner’s girls golf team finished fifth in the seven-team Darlington Ringen Invitational at Darlington Country Club on Friday.

Lancaster won the team title with a score of 365, led by medalist Brianna Kirsch with a 76. Mt. Horeb (397) was second, followed by Darlington (391), Southwester/Cuba City (425), Turner (444), Clinton (487), and Prairie du Chien (526).

Ryleigh Rose led Turner with a 108 while Clara Baerschi was at 109, followed by Nadilee Fernandez (112), Kacy Clark (115) and Bella Spain (120). Clinton was led by Jillian Huisheere (111).

• TENNIS: Big Foot/Williams Bay dropped three matches over the weekend, falling to Kenosha St. Joseph 5-2, Sun Prairie West 5-2 and Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 4-3.

Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Jameson Gregory picked up a pair of singles wins. Nicole Counter picked up a singles win and a pair of doubles wins with Jose Giroux.

