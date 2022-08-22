Read full article on original website
News On 6
Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa
While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
News On 6
Gas Leak Forces Owasso Road Closure On Garnett
The City of Owasso said Garnett Road is closed from E. 96th Street N. to the entrance of the Smith Farm Market at N. 121st E. Avenue near Academy after a gas line was hit. Authorities said that Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) estimated the road to be closed from five to six hours as crews work to repair the site.
News On 6
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to visit Tulsa, discuss new construction project
TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to visit Tulsa this week. Buttigieg will speak at the Red Fork Masonic Lodge on Tuesday to discuss a new grant from the Infrastructure Law. Funding from the law will pay to reconstruct West 51st Street to communities in west Tulsa, which was divided by Highway 75.
KTUL
Final Friday to be held at LaFortune Park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The final Friday in the park will be held August 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at LaFortune Park. The park is located at 55th and Yale ave and parking is available in the southwest lot near the baseball complex. This event is family and...
Student struck by vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center
OWASSO, Okla. — Lt. Nick Boatman confirmed that a student had been hit by a vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center near North Main Street and East 86th Street North. The student was transported to the hospital without life-threatening injuries. Investigators are looking into the cause of the...
Cherokee Nation using innovative method to replace bridge
Crews are using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge that was damaged during catastrophic flooding earlier this year.
Election results for Tulsa City Council races
TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
Scheels is eyeing Tulsa location at Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. — Scheels, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, may soon be opening it’s first store in Oklahoma. This statement released by CEO Steve M. Scheel indicates they are strongly considering the 71st Street corridor location:. “SCHEELS is excited to announce the company is...
News On 6
Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet
Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
KTUL
918 Cerveza beer to be carried in over 60 QuikTrip locations across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 918 Cerveza is a brewing collaboration between Cabin Boys and FC Tulsa that has been part of the community for over a year now. The Mexican-style lager was canned and placed in grocery stores, liquor stores, and restaurants across the Tulsa area last March.
News On 6
New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa
A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
Loved one remembers woman killed near 51st and Peoria on Friday
TULSA, Okla. — A loved one is remembering Shantel Jones five days after Jones was killed at an AutoZone near 51st and Peoria. On Friday, Julian Zavaleta was arrested for shooting and killing Jones over what police said was a road rage incident. The arrest report said that Zavaleta...
Compound bow stolen from ice cream truck in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A compound bow, ice cream truck and north Tulsa flea market... this story gets more bizarre with each detail. Tulsa police responded to a fight outside the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo. They say it was the middle of the afternoon, around 3:15 p.m. when a man they later identified as Jim Remer stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking lot of the flea market.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24
Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year shares teachers’ influence
Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson makes a difference in the lives of many students, just as three educators made a difference in Peterson's life.
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
News On 6
2 Injured After Overnight Crash Along Highway 75
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says two men are hurt after a crash along Highway 75 in Tulsa. According to OHP, the crash happened near West 17th and Highway 75. Troopers say one of the men was driving recklessly and crashed into the back of another car, pinning that driver inside.
pryorinfopub.com
City Annexation Causes Confusion Among Property Owners
PRYOR, Oklahoma - On December 27, 2021, we reported the City of Pryor had grown by 90 acres north of town. Our article stated that a portion of the annexed land fell within the Stonegate Development, a gated community located 1.5 miles west of highway 69 on East 470 Rd. We have recently learned that our article was not entirely accurate. In our continued investigation of The Meadows at Stonegate, we discovered we are not the only ones confused with what property the annexation included.
News On 6
Cooking Corner: Hatch Chile Rellenos
TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Hatch Chile season is well underway and on Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill shared how to use those peppers in Chile Rellenos.
