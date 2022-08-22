ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 301 and Rock Quarry Road along the bridge have cleared after Raleigh police responded to what they considered a personal situation. Six police cruisers were seen responding to the personal situation and an officer told CBS 17 they were “dealing...
Raleigh gas line hit Wednesday, road reopened Thursday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a road is completely shut down after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment Wednesday afternoon. Officers say the gas line was on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.
Durham homeowners forced to pay for repairs on street they never knew was private after sinkhole opens

DURHAM, NC – Imagine living on a residential street where a massive sinkhole has formed, and then being forced to pay to repair the road. That’s what some people who live in the Bonnie Hills subdivision in northeast Durham County are having to deal with as a sinkhole has taken up more than half the road, and the residents were never told when they moved in the road was a private street.
Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
Second man charged with murder in Wake County deputy killing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have charged a second man, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, with murder in the Aug. 11 shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was found dead on a sparsely populated road in southern Wake County at about 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Last week, prosecutors charged 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo, of Apex, with murder. The DA's office clarified Tuesday the two charged men are brothers.
Durham County Sheriff’s Office to appear at job fair

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office will have a table at the Durham County job fair on Aug. 31. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at two different locations. The first location is at the Durham North Regional Library...
On cam: Video captures vehicle theft in Cary neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On cam: Video captures vehicle theft in Cary neighborhood. A vehicle was stolen from a Cary neighborhood in June. It was later recovered in Durham,...
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
Man shot at Durham apartment complex has life-threatening injuries

Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
Car theft caught on camera isn't unique in Cary, where 24 vehicles have been stolen in a month

Cary, N.C. — A Cary family woke up to a horrible surprise Sunday morning when they discovered their vehicle had been stolen right off their driveway. Even more scary: They aren't the only Cary family that's been hit by similar crimes lately. When Cynthia Crawford posted in the Downtown Cary group on Facebook asking for help finding her vehicle, multiple people responded with similar stories.
