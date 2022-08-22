Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 301 and Rock Quarry Road along the bridge have cleared after Raleigh police responded to what they considered a personal situation. Six police cruisers were seen responding to the personal situation and an officer told CBS 17 they were “dealing...
cbs17
Raleigh gas line hit Wednesday, road reopened Thursday morning
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a road is completely shut down after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment Wednesday afternoon. Officers say the gas line was on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.
cbs17
Durham homeowners forced to pay for repairs on street they never knew was private after sinkhole opens
DURHAM, NC – Imagine living on a residential street where a massive sinkhole has formed, and then being forced to pay to repair the road. That’s what some people who live in the Bonnie Hills subdivision in northeast Durham County are having to deal with as a sinkhole has taken up more than half the road, and the residents were never told when they moved in the road was a private street.
cbs17
Man killed in ‘not random’ Liberty Street shooting identified, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The man fatally shot late Monday night off Liberty Street in Durham has been identified by police. Brian Davis, 51, was found by the Durham Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Liberty Street suffering from serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More than half of guns reported stolen in Durham are taken from cars, public records show
Durham, N.C. — Stolen guns are all over the streets of Durham, taken from homes and cars at a rate of about one per day, according to data reviewed by WRAL Investigates. Candace Blake is a victim who had her gun stolen after she left it in her car and forget to lock it.
Damage to bridge over I-95 in Nash County blocks traffic
Whitakers, N.C. — One northbound lane on Interstate 95 was closed Wednesday after a bridge above the road was damaged. Sky 5 flew over the bridge at 9:45 a.m. near Exit 145 for N.C. Highway 4 in the Dortches area. The right lane was blocked and traffic was moving...
WRAL
Autopsy: Police shot man 11 times in attempt to end attack that included Molotov cocktails.
Raleigh, N.C. — A man killed in May by Raleigh police was shot 11 times, an autopsy report shows. Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez, 37, died May 7 after what police describe as an attack on the department's Southeast District headquarters. Rodriguez-Nunez set fire to police vehicles and through Molotov cocktails at...
Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two additional men charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
Durham, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. On Tuesday, a judge denied bail reduction for Darrius Tyson, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the kidnapping of Shawn Burton. Last week, two other people...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Second man charged with murder in Wake County deputy killing
RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have charged a second man, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, with murder in the Aug. 11 shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was found dead on a sparsely populated road in southern Wake County at about 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Last week, prosecutors charged 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo, of Apex, with murder. The DA's office clarified Tuesday the two charged men are brothers.
Brother of men accused of killing Wake deputy charged with federal ammunition offense
The 18-year-old brother of the two men charged with killing Ned Byrd is facing a charge of “possession of ammunition by an illegal alien.”
cbs17
Durham County Sheriff’s Office to appear at job fair
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office will have a table at the Durham County job fair on Aug. 31. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at two different locations. The first location is at the Durham North Regional Library...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
On cam: Video captures vehicle theft in Cary neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On cam: Video captures vehicle theft in Cary neighborhood. A vehicle was stolen from a Cary neighborhood in June. It was later recovered in Durham,...
'Not a fun experience.' Cary car owners frustrated after finding dozens of tires slashed in neighborhood
Cary, N.C. — Cary police are working to track down who is responsible for puncturing tires on several cars in one community. Police said the damage was found Sunday at about 9 a.m. An incident report listed 11 car owners as victims, with most of the damage done on Walnut Street.
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
WRAL
Man shot at Durham apartment complex has life-threatening injuries
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
Man who threw molotov cocktails at RPD officers was not intoxicated, autospy report finds
The man who threw molotov cocktails at Raleigh police officers in May did not have any alcohol or common drugs of abuse in his system, according to an autopsy report.
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
1 shot, injured in North Carolina hotel parking lot
A CBS 17 crew on the scene at 8:45 a.m. is working to get more details on the shooting.
Car theft caught on camera isn't unique in Cary, where 24 vehicles have been stolen in a month
Cary, N.C. — A Cary family woke up to a horrible surprise Sunday morning when they discovered their vehicle had been stolen right off their driveway. Even more scary: They aren't the only Cary family that's been hit by similar crimes lately. When Cynthia Crawford posted in the Downtown Cary group on Facebook asking for help finding her vehicle, multiple people responded with similar stories.
Comments / 1