poncacitynow.com
Woolaroc Announces New Exhibit Featuring the Collection of Dr. S. J. Pickens & Hugh Pickens
BARTLESVILLE, OK- Woolaroc Museum is excited to announce the exhibition of the late Dr. S. J. Pickens, and Hugh Pickens collection of art. The Pickens Art Gallery is set to be on display in the Bunkhouse late January of 2023 and will feature select pieces of fine art from the Pickens collection, including works by Native American artists Yatika Starr Fields, Allan Houser, and Fritz Scholder.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Landfill Coupons Available at City Hall
If you have not received your free coupon for the Osage Landfill, or if you have misplaced it, you can still pick one up at the cashier window on the first floor of the Bartlesville City at 401 South Johnstone Avenue. Hours for picking up the coupon are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
News On 6
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
moreclaremore.com
Life-size statue of Claremore’s Medal of Honor recipient unveiling this Sunday
Titled “The Forgotten Hero,” the statue being created by renowned bronze artist Sandra VanZandt of Claremore for Joe Ronnie Hooper Memorial will be dedicated this Sunday at noon at Claremore’s Joe Ronnie Hooper Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1717 West DuPont Street, Claremore. There will be an All-American luncheon immediately following the dedication ceremony.
News On 6
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Kids Playing With Foam At Broken Arrow Daycare
You never know what you're going to see when flying in Osage SkyNews 6. Our crew was heading back to the airport when they saw some people having fun with bubbles at a daycare in Broken Arrow. Several kids were outside playing with a machine that creates so much foam...
News On 6
Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa
While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
pryorinfopub.com
City Annexation Causes Confusion Among Property Owners
PRYOR, Oklahoma - On December 27, 2021, we reported the City of Pryor had grown by 90 acres north of town. Our article stated that a portion of the annexed land fell within the Stonegate Development, a gated community located 1.5 miles west of highway 69 on East 470 Rd. We have recently learned that our article was not entirely accurate. In our continued investigation of The Meadows at Stonegate, we discovered we are not the only ones confused with what property the annexation included.
Fire destroys Owasso business office, crews investigate cause
OWASSO, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an Owasso business was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. It happened near the intersection of 86th and Memorial, around 4:30 a.m. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived. The flames forced crews to close the nearby intersection while they...
Student struck by vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center
OWASSO, Okla. — Lt. Nick Boatman confirmed that a student had been hit by a vehicle at the Owasso 7th Grade Center near North Main Street and East 86th Street North. The student was transported to the hospital without life-threatening injuries. Investigators are looking into the cause of the...
News On 6
Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet
Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
Woman who claimed to run a Bristow animal rescue was in court for animal abuse charges
BRISTOW, Okla. — Last November, FOX23 told you about an investigation into an animal rescue in Bristow. Tanya Dee Stice was connected to Redoing Rescue and Rescued Heirlooms. Following our initial investigation in November 2021, the Redoing Rescue Facebook page has been removed. However, the Rescued Heirlooms page is...
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
Scheels is eyeing Tulsa location at Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. — Scheels, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, may soon be opening it’s first store in Oklahoma. This statement released by CEO Steve M. Scheel indicates they are strongly considering the 71st Street corridor location:. “SCHEELS is excited to announce the company is...
Compound bow stolen from ice cream truck in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A compound bow, ice cream truck and north Tulsa flea market... this story gets more bizarre with each detail. Tulsa police responded to a fight outside the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo. They say it was the middle of the afternoon, around 3:15 p.m. when a man they later identified as Jim Remer stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking lot of the flea market.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement log Aug. 19-22
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of N. Oak for a report of a stolen phone. A report was made. At 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of west Ponca for a report of a subject being chased. A report was made.
blackchronicle.com
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
luxuryrealestate.com
3415 E 67th Street
FULL remodel complete in Jan.'20. Jenks schools. Conveniently located near Southern Hills, major highways, and shopping. This is the perfect entertaining house located on .5 ac lot m/l with an inground gunite pool with new tile and all new composite decking. All designer finishes. Professional indoor/outdoor lighting. Spa like master bathroom &a DREAMY closet with a walkthrough to the utility. Master suite has access to back deck. Wonderful chefs' kitchen with KitchenAid appliances, 12ft island, pot filler, instant hot water, convection oven, butler's pantry with a Dutch door. 3rd bedroom is currently used as a home-gym with custom floor to ceiling mirrors. Oversized 2-car garage. Game room with wet bar. 2 fireplaces, Office/formal dining, corner lot, professional landscape, security system, indoor/outdoor surround sound, custom powered window coverings. There is too much to list!! Listing agent is seller.
2 Women Accused Of Burglarizing Home In Pawnee County Arrested
Cleveland Police have arrested two women accused of burglarizing a home in Pawnee County. According to police, officers arrested Shelly Crain and Lori Bailey on Monday. Police say both women have a criminal history and one of them was wearing an ankle monitor after getting let out on bond for a separate case.
Claremore woman warns others of car wrapping scams
In tough times, folks will do whatever they can to make ends meet. Sometimes, that makes them easy targets for scammers, who’ll only make things, even worse.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Docket Addresses No-Shows
Today's Washington County court docket was primarily devoted to processing outstanding warrants for those who had failed to show for previous court dates. Timony Povlick is being held over on a $10,000 bond for two out-of-county warrants. His next court date will be August 26 to address earlier charges. Summer...
