KCRG.com
Dubuque Church renovating historic pipe organ
Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
KCRG.com
Parents react to potential Cedar Rapids school bond issue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board is set to vote on one of the biggest bond proposals in state history, but not all parents said they could afford the price tag that comes with it. “We moved up here because it was more affordable, but this...
cbs2iowa.com
Road construction in Iowa City makes for a difficult back to school
Going back to school in Iowa City means more traffic with classes starting again at the University of Iowa. That's traffic on the roads and walking around town. There are also some big construction projects around the city including right in front of Regina and just north of City High so there's a lot keeping students on their toes.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools set to ask taxpayers for $312 million
Instead of catching a fish, a fisherman from Nebraska caught a fossil of what appears to be a 90 million-year-old fish. Pass a school bus with its stop sign out and it'll cost you. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop...
KCCI.com
Mental health and back to school: What to look for in students
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Back to school is here, and the start of a new year can bring challenges for students. Starting a new grade level, balancing school, extracurricular’s and a social life can all impact a student’s mental health. According to NAMI, one in six...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Did You Know The Trampoline Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Did you know all those backyard trampolines you see in people's yards evolved from an invention created in this Iowa town?. A trampoline setup for your backyard can run anywhere from a couple of hundred bucks to over $1000 large. It turns out the trampoline was the brainchild of 16-year-old...
KCRG.com
Student loan forgiveness: What you need to know
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most borrowers who still owe on their student loans will have that debt forgiven. President Biden made that announcement Wednesday afternoon, fulfilling a campaign promise leading up to the 2020 Presidential election. Many people may have the question ‘so what now?’. ”This is just...
Radio Iowa
Residents pack Manchester meeting on proposed Navigator pipeline
The proposed Iowa route for a Texas company’s carbon pipeline has changed and more than 200 people packed a public hearing in Manchester to express their opinions on the project. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from ethanol plants to storage in Illinois. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, a vice...
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Mon. Aug. 22, 2022
WATERLOO, Iowa (KXEL) — One person was injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Waterloo yesterday. Waterloo police report a person was shot in the hand outside of Flirts Gentleman’s Club at 319 Jefferson Street shortly before 2 a.m. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening, and no arrests have yet been made.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
Daily Iowan
Construction delays leave Iowa City Nest Apartment residents stranded
The Nest Iowa City apartment building is delaying construction until early September, leaving hundreds of the complex’s residents without housing. The 11-story apartment complex, located on 123 E. College Street, started construction with the Minnesota-based Tailwind Group a few months after approval from the City of Iowa City in January 2021.
cbs2iowa.com
1st Annual Bourbon and Blues Festival
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Saturday blues fans gathered in Cedar Rapids for the first annual bourbon and blues festival. Cedar Ridge brewery began hosting bourbon and blues events at its winery and distillery in swisher back in 2010... to celebrate the brand's release of its first bourbon whiskey. the...
KCRG.com
Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
beeherald.com
Crash near Janesville kills former East Greene superintendent
JANESVILLE — The mayor of Fairbank and former East Greene superintendent was killed in a two-vehicle crash July 18 on U.S. Highway 218 that involved a driver’s education car. Gregory Harter, 71, a passenger in the driver’s education vehicle, died at the scene. Three others were injured, including...
NBC Washington
Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call
Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
A Big New Event is Coming to Downtown Cedar Rapids
Get ready for a Downtown Cedar Rapids block party!. On Friday, September 16th, the first ever BLOCKtoberfest will take over a section of Downtown Cedar Rapids. The event is being put on by the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group, and it will feature a concert with popular Iowa bands The Pork Tornadoes and Slap N Tickle!
kwayradio.com
Man Shot .22 at Sister
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle at his sister after an argument on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of South Street just after 4am on a report of a disturbance. As they were arriving on scene they heard a single gunshot. Witnesses told police 21 year old Tywaun Wilson had gotten into an argument with his sister and threatened to shoot her. She decided to leave the house and as she did, Wilson allegedly stepped out onto the porch and fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle at his sister. He has been charged with Domestic Assault While Displaying a Weapon.
Daily Iowan
UI departments face overflowing class sections, shortage of instructors
With students returning to campus, University of Iowa departments are scrambling to find professors to teach added sections as classes are filled to the brim. The number of students in the class of 2026 is not yet known, but the university has dealt with large classes before. The UI will release class size estimates in September.
