Effective: 2022-08-23 18:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 605 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms dissipated prior to 530 pm MST near Detrital Wash at White Hills Road. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell over an area that drains into Detrital Wash. Minor roadway flooding is ongoing over White Hills Road but water may increase in depth between 6 PM and 7 PM MST. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Detrital Wash and White Hills Road FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO