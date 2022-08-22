ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Home run hitter’ Mitchell ready to help lead ECU offense

By Paul Durham
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE — Entering head coach Mike Houston’s fourth season, the East Carolina football team has high hopes to compete in the American Athletic Conference.

ECU running back Keaton Mitchell answers questions at media day. Andrew Schnittker | Times

The Pirates are especially optimistic about an offense that returns numerous key players from last year’s team, which scored 29.7 points per game, good for sixth in the AAC. The Lions’ share of the preseason attention has gone to fifth-year quarterback Holton Ahlers, but it’s his backfield mates that may play just as big a role in helping the Pirates try to hit their ceiling this year.

It’s no secret Houston and his staff want to attack on the ground with their zone running game, and they have some excellent weapons with which to do so. One of those is third-year running back Keaton Mitchell, who is coming off an excellent 2021 season.

In 12 games last year, Mitchell racked up 1,132 rushing yards on 174 carries, good for second in the AAC, and nine touchdowns, which tied for first.

Houston and his staff know they can count on Mitchell to elevate the offense with his speed, and the threat of taking a big run to the house anytime he touches the ball, and he’s added other attributes as well this offseason.

“I think everybody recognizes his speed on game day, and it’s pretty elite,” Houston said. “But the things that people don’t see is that he just has such a great feel for the zone run game. He’s done a great job with his body in the offseason, putting on some muscle, allowing him to be a lot more sturdy this year than he was last year. He’s a very driven player also. I’m excited to see what’s next for him.”

While he’s worked to add more to his game, make no mistake about it: Mitchell knows his No. 1 attribute is his speed.

The ability to break off big runs is something that the player dubbed “lightning” in the Pirates’ thunder and lightning backfield duo with Rahjai Harris takes pride in.

“I’m a home-run hitter,” Mitchell said. “When I was in high school, when I was getting recruited by them, they were looking at me as a home-run guy, to break the big plays and just be a playmaker.”

Mitchell’s longest run last season was an 88-yard touchdown run against Marshall, and all but two of his nine rushing touchdowns came on runs of 24 yards or longer. Four of them were 50+-yard runs.

Having that breakaway speed and home-run ability is invaluable to those tasked with scheming up an effective offense for the Pirates.

ECU head football coach Mike Houston speaks at media day. Andrew Schnittker | Times

“It’s a tremendous ability that he has to shorten the field and go score from long distance,” said ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick. “The big play is probably the No. 1 thing right now that everybody’s trying to do offensively, because that’s how you score. It’s hard to grind it out and have long drives, because you mess it up. The defense eventually finds the right solution, they get you and they stop you. So he gave us a lot of long runs. We’re hoping he can do that again, and based on camp, he’s going to do that again.”

Beyond simply establishing a dynamic running game, Mitchell’s ability also helps open things up for Ahlers and the Pirates’ passing attack.

Teams have to respect that kind of rushing ability and defend ECU honestly, which can in turn open up the play-action game.

“Anytime he touches the ball he can score,” Ahlers said. “Having a guy like that is electric. It really opens up a lot in the pass game and the play-action game, and stuff like that. So it’s great. He’s done a really good job, he’s come in, bought into the program and he’s a great teammate. We’re lucky to have him.”

In addition to his dynamic skills on the field, the Pirates have seen Mitchell grow and mature off of it as well, and his value to the program extends well beyond the gridiron.

“The thing I really like about Keaton Mitchell that I think a lot of people don’t know is he’s a better person than he is a football player,” said Pirates running backs coach Chris Foster. “I think that goes a long way, because we always talk about the character piece and how far that will carry you. But just overall, he’s become a better student of the game, which I think is an important asset when you talk about continuing to grow and be a better player. He’s really bought into that aspect, and he’s a great teammate.”

Foster has also seen Mitchell grow into a more vocal leader for the Pirates’ younger backs, but the McDonough, Georgia native and Eagles Landing Christian High School product still prefers more of a  “show don’t tell” leadership style.

“I just show them the way by example,” Mitchell said. “I’m not really a vocal guy, but they just follow me by actions and what I do on and off the field.”

With a program that’s grown by leaps and bounds over the last four years under Houston, ECU should have high hopes for a season that will begin Sept. 3 with an in-state rivalry home game against N.C. State.

In order to hit their potential, the Pirates will need Mitchell’s home-run hitting ability to keep raising the ceiling of their offense. If his production last year and work this offseason are anything to judge by, they’ll be able to count on Mitchell doing just that.

The post ‘Home run hitter’ Mitchell ready to help lead ECU offense first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

