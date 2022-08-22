Area Calendar, Aug. 22-23, 2022
Monday, August 22
High School Varsity Boys Soccer
Hunt at Rocky Mount, 6 p.m.; Fike at Greenville Rose, 6 p.m.; Southern Nash at Knightdale, 6 p.m.; North Lenoir at C.B. Aycock, 6 p.m.; North Johnston at Rosewood, 6 p.m.
High School Varsity Volleyball
Fike at Ayden-Grifton, 4:30 p.m.; Tarboro at SW Edgecombe, 5 p.m.; Southern Nash at North Johnston, 5:30 p.m.; C.B. Aycock at Neuse Charter, 5:30 p.m.; Riverside Christian at Sallie B. Howard, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
West Johnston at Fike (Barton College), 3:30 p.m.; Hunt at C.B. Aycock, 3:30 p.m.; Southern Nash at SW Edgecombe, 3:30 p.m.
High School Junior Varsity Volleyball
Southern Nash at North Johnston, 4 p.m.; Tarboro at SW Edgecombe, 4 p.m.; C.B. Aycock at Neuse Charter, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 23
High School Varsity Boys Soccer
Wayne Country Day at Wilson Christian, 6 p.m.; Trinity Academy at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Roanoke Rapids at North Johnston, 6 p.m.
High School Varsity Volleyball
Fike at Southern Nash, 5 p.m.; Northern Nash at North Johnston, 5 p.m.; Greenfield at Raleigh Trinity Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Community Christian at Goldsboro Faith Christian, 5:15 p.m.; Goldsboro at C.B. Aycock, 5:30 p.m.; Hunt at Farmville Central, 5:30 p.m.; Wilson Christian at Wayne Country Day, 6 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Hunt at North Johnston, 3:30 p.m.; Farmville Central at SW Edgecombe, 3:30 p.m.; Greenfield at Trinity Academy, 4 p.m.; Greene Central at North Pitt, 4 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Hunt, Fike, C.B. Aycock at Smithfield-Selma (Johnston County C.C.), 2 p.m.; North Johnston at Southern Nash (The River G.C., Bunn), 3:30 p.m.
High School Cross-Country
Community Christian at Christ Covenant, 4 p.m.
High School Junior Varsity Volleyball
Greenfield at Raleigh Trinity Academy, 4 p.m.; Fike at Southern Nash, 4 p.m.; Hunt at Farmville Central, 4 p.m.; Northern Nash at North Johnston, 4 p.m.; Goldsboro at C.B. Aycock, 4:30 p.m.; Wilson Christian at Wayne Country Day, 5 p.m.
