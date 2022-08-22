Area Calendar, Aug. 22-23, 2022

Monday, August 22

High School Varsity Boys Soccer

Hunt at Rocky Mount, 6 p.m.; Fike at Greenville Rose, 6 p.m.; Southern Nash at Knightdale, 6 p.m.; North Lenoir at C.B. Aycock, 6 p.m.; North Johnston at Rosewood, 6 p.m.

High School Varsity Volleyball

Fike at Ayden-Grifton, 4:30 p.m.; Tarboro at SW Edgecombe, 5 p.m.; Southern Nash at North Johnston, 5:30 p.m.; C.B. Aycock at Neuse Charter, 5:30 p.m.; Riverside Christian at Sallie B. Howard, 6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

West Johnston at Fike (Barton College), 3:30 p.m.; Hunt at C.B. Aycock, 3:30 p.m.; Southern Nash at SW Edgecombe, 3:30 p.m.

High School Junior Varsity Volleyball

Southern Nash at North Johnston, 4 p.m.; Tarboro at SW Edgecombe, 4 p.m.; C.B. Aycock at Neuse Charter, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 23

High School Varsity Boys Soccer

Wayne Country Day at Wilson Christian, 6 p.m.; Trinity Academy at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Roanoke Rapids at North Johnston, 6 p.m.

High School Varsity Volleyball

Fike at Southern Nash, 5 p.m.; Northern Nash at North Johnston, 5 p.m.; Greenfield at Raleigh Trinity Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Community Christian at Goldsboro Faith Christian, 5:15 p.m.; Goldsboro at C.B. Aycock, 5:30 p.m.; Hunt at Farmville Central, 5:30 p.m.; Wilson Christian at Wayne Country Day, 6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Hunt at North Johnston, 3:30 p.m.; Farmville Central at SW Edgecombe, 3:30 p.m.; Greenfield at Trinity Academy, 4 p.m.; Greene Central at North Pitt, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Hunt, Fike, C.B. Aycock at Smithfield-Selma (Johnston County C.C.), 2 p.m.; North Johnston at Southern Nash (The River G.C., Bunn), 3:30 p.m.

High School Cross-Country

Community Christian at Christ Covenant, 4 p.m.

High School Junior Varsity Volleyball

Greenfield at Raleigh Trinity Academy, 4 p.m.; Fike at Southern Nash, 4 p.m.; Hunt at Farmville Central, 4 p.m.; Northern Nash at North Johnston, 4 p.m.; Goldsboro at C.B. Aycock, 4:30 p.m.; Wilson Christian at Wayne Country Day, 5 p.m.

