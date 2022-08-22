ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Area Calendar, Aug. 22-23, 2022

By Paul Durham
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago

Monday, August 22

High School Varsity Boys Soccer

Hunt at Rocky Mount, 6 p.m.; Fike at Greenville Rose, 6 p.m.; Southern Nash at Knightdale, 6 p.m.; North Lenoir at C.B. Aycock, 6 p.m.; North Johnston at Rosewood, 6 p.m.

High School Varsity Volleyball

Fike at Ayden-Grifton, 4:30 p.m.; Tarboro at SW Edgecombe, 5 p.m.; Southern Nash at North Johnston, 5:30 p.m.; C.B. Aycock at Neuse Charter, 5:30 p.m.; Riverside Christian at Sallie B. Howard, 6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

West Johnston at Fike (Barton College), 3:30 p.m.; Hunt at C.B. Aycock, 3:30 p.m.; Southern Nash at SW Edgecombe, 3:30 p.m.

High School Junior Varsity Volleyball

Southern Nash at North Johnston, 4 p.m.; Tarboro at SW Edgecombe, 4 p.m.; C.B. Aycock at Neuse Charter, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 23

High School Varsity Boys Soccer

Wayne Country Day at Wilson Christian, 6 p.m.; Trinity Academy at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Roanoke Rapids at North Johnston, 6 p.m.

High School Varsity Volleyball

Fike at Southern Nash, 5 p.m.; Northern Nash at North Johnston, 5 p.m.; Greenfield at Raleigh Trinity Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Community Christian at Goldsboro Faith Christian, 5:15 p.m.; Goldsboro at C.B. Aycock, 5:30 p.m.; Hunt at Farmville Central, 5:30 p.m.; Wilson Christian at Wayne Country Day, 6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Hunt at North Johnston, 3:30 p.m.; Farmville Central at SW Edgecombe, 3:30 p.m.; Greenfield at Trinity Academy, 4 p.m.; Greene Central at North Pitt, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Hunt, Fike, C.B. Aycock at Smithfield-Selma (Johnston County C.C.), 2 p.m.; North Johnston at Southern Nash (The River G.C., Bunn), 3:30 p.m.

High School Cross-Country

Community Christian at Christ Covenant, 4 p.m.

High School Junior Varsity Volleyball

Greenfield at Raleigh Trinity Academy, 4 p.m.; Fike at Southern Nash, 4 p.m.; Hunt at Farmville Central, 4 p.m.; Northern Nash at North Johnston, 4 p.m.; Goldsboro at C.B. Aycock, 4:30 p.m.; Wilson Christian at Wayne Country Day, 5 p.m.

The post Area Calendar, Aug. 22-23, 2022 first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ayden Grifton#Sw Edgecombe#Riverside Christian#Fike Lrb Barton College#Raleigh Trinity Academy#Farmville Central
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy