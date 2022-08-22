ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

AREA ROUNDUP: Demons take early L at New Hanover

By Paul Durham
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON — Saturday’s early season nonconference girls tennis match at New Hanover High might have resulted in a loss for Fike but head coach Lee Matthews hopes it will bring wins when the postseason arrives.

New Hanover, ranked third in the North Carolina High School Tennis Coaches Association’s preseason 4-A poll, dropped just seven games in singles on its way to win No. 3 without a loss. The Wildcats’ top-seeded duo of Sophia Cutino-Hannah Davis blitzed the Golden Demons junior duo of Caroline Adkins-Kathryn Adkins — an NCHSAA 3-A doubles semifinalist each of the past two seasons — at the top of the doubles lineup.

“I knew what I was getting us into when I scheduled this match, but this was about the postseason,” said Fike head coach Lee Matthews after his team’s first loss in three 2022 matches. “The New Hanover girls keep the pressure on you shot after shot, requiring your complete focus.

“Thankfully, the freshmen kept us from being shut out!”

Fike’s only point came from an 8-5 victory at No. 3 doubles by ninth graders Holland Ellis-Emory Skinner over New Hanover’s Corinna Basta-Dare Turner.

Fike, ranked No. 7 in the coaches’ 3-A poll, opens defense of its 3-A Quad County Conference title Monday when it hosts West Johnston in the conference opener at Barton College Tennis Complex.

NEW HANOVER 8, FIKE 1

Sophia Catino (NH) d. Caroline Adkins 6-0, 6-1; Hanna Davis (NH) d. Kathryn Adkins 6-0, 6-1; Lucy Dimock (NH) d. Kaden Biamby 6-0, 6-2; Elle Harmon (NH) d. Holland Ellis 6-1, 6-1; Bella Hocker (NH) d. Zoe Mitchell 6-0, 6-0; Blair Mickle (NH) d. Emory Skinner 6-0, 6-1

Catino-Davis (NH) d. C. Adkins-K. Adkins 8-2; Harmon-Hocker (NH) d. Biamby-Connie Pleasants 8-0; Ellis-Skinner (F) d. Corrina Basta-Dare Turner 8-5

VOLLEYBALL

Knights clipped in 5 at CFC

ERWIN – Despite rallying from a 2-0 hole in games, the Greenfield School varsity volleyball team is still seeking its first 2022 win after falling 15-13 in the fifth game Friday at Cape Fear Christian.

The Knights (0-2) dropped the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-21, before pulling out sets 3 and 4 by 25-22 scores.

Seniors Jeallen Holland and Gracelyn Narron each had a double-double to lead Greenfield. Holland slammed down 11 kills and came up with 17 digs while Narron had 10 kills and 15 digs. Sophomore Darcy Dean also had 11 kills to tie Holland for the team best. Another senior, Ysabella Saldi, contributed 32 assists and 16 digs while freshman Natalie Copeland totaled a team-high 30 digs and 25 serve-receives.

Greenfield, a 2-A member of the 2-A/3-A Coastal Plain Independents Conference, will continue nonconference action Tuesday at Trinity Academy in Raleigh.

The post AREA ROUNDUP: Demons take early L at New Hanover first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

