Boone County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Traffic changes, lane closures coming to I-64 construction zone

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – With construction on the Nitro-St. Albans bridge of I-64 still underway, drivers will need to be prepared for some upcoming traffic changes this week. According to the City of Nitro, crews will be working during the night with scheduled lane closures on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.. […]
NITRO, WV
Boone County, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pipe replacement temporarily close Roane County road

SPENCER — Frozen Camp Road in Roane County was temporarily closed on Monday for an emergency pipe replacement. Lake Washington Road in Wood County will be closed about a third mile from DuPont Road from 7:30 to 5 p.m. today for a culvert replacement. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Downed power pole causes road closure in Mabscott

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — A downed power pole caused a road closure in Mabscott on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said there is a road closure at the intersection of Old Mill Road and Wickham Road due to a broken power pole. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Mabscott Fire Department […]
MABSCOTT, WV
wchstv.com

Fire reported at home in Pinch in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Pinch in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the call was reported about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West Vickers Drive. No one was apparently inside the home. Crews were still at the scene about...
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wchstv.com

Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
DANVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Boone flooding latest in summer that won’t quit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of flash floods that will not end, a series of training thunderstorms has swamped parts of Boone County WV with as much as five inches of rain. Flood warnings remain in effect until at least 1 pm for West Central Boone County, Southeastern Lincoln County and North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia.
WSAZ

Largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia to be built in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Leaders from the city of Charleston and Kanawha County announced a draft plan Wednesday to build the largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia. “One of the biggest requests that we receive are activities for families, recreation, things to do, and we are going to...
WSAZ

SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

School bus driver shortage forces some Lincoln County routes to change

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week into the new school year in Lincoln County, several school bus routes have needed to change. “We have a number of employees who are out right now and that’s impacting our ability to have our normal routes with our school buses,” District Communications Director Chris Williams said.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Fayette, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. It should be noted that distribution on 8/26/22 at Premier Park and 8/27/22 at Clay County High are exclusive to residents of McDowell and Clay Counties, respectively.

