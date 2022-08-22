Read full article on original website
Residents in Big Ugly, West Virginia area cleaning up after flood
It has been a record breaking summer in West Virginia when it comes to rain and unfortunately that has meant tough times for many people in our region.
Traffic changes, lane closures coming to I-64 construction zone
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – With construction on the Nitro-St. Albans bridge of I-64 still underway, drivers will need to be prepared for some upcoming traffic changes this week. According to the City of Nitro, crews will be working during the night with scheduled lane closures on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.. […]
Work on Park Place Plaza in South Charleston stretches onto the roadways
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the first tenant of the upcoming Park Place Plaza in South Charleston is expected to break ground next week, Mayor Frank Mullens says work on the roadways to prepare for it will be happening with it. Park Place Plaza will be located on the...
West Virginia Division of Highways sinkhole photos show why drivers must avoid high water
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Turn around, don’t drown” is the common phrase to remind drivers to avoid high water, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is sharing some photos to show another reason why driving into high water can be so dangerous – hidden sinkholes. After heavy rains created flooding and high water in […]
Traffic expected on new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge by the end of the year
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Construction crews are on schedule to open the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to traffic by the end of the year. The new bridge is between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges. The project cost is approximately $34.6 million funded through Governor Justice’s Road to Prosperity Program.
Pipe replacement temporarily close Roane County road
SPENCER — Frozen Camp Road in Roane County was temporarily closed on Monday for an emergency pipe replacement. Lake Washington Road in Wood County will be closed about a third mile from DuPont Road from 7:30 to 5 p.m. today for a culvert replacement. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances...
Residents share mall memories as plans take shape to revitalize the Town Center
There was tremendous excitement when the Charleston Town Center first opened in 1983. Wednesday people in the Charleston area shared their memories of what the mall was like decades ago.
National Weather Service: Charleston area breaks all-time record for rainfall in a summer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been a rainy summer and according to the National Weather Service in Charleston, it’s been the wettest summer on record in the capital city area. The agency confirmed this week that 23.23 inches of rain have fallen in Charleston since June 1, the...
Elk River at Big Chimney
The Elk River flows past Big Chimney eat miles above its mouth at Charleston. (Courtesy W.Va. Dept. of Commerce)
Downed power pole causes road closure in Mabscott
MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — A downed power pole caused a road closure in Mabscott on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said there is a road closure at the intersection of Old Mill Road and Wickham Road due to a broken power pole. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Mabscott Fire Department […]
Fire reported at home in Pinch in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Pinch in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the call was reported about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West Vickers Drive. No one was apparently inside the home. Crews were still at the scene about...
West Virginia Governor Justice tours flood-damaged areas in Kanawha County
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spent Tuesday afternoon touring flood damaged areas in Kanawha County.
Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
Boone flooding latest in summer that won’t quit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of flash floods that will not end, a series of training thunderstorms has swamped parts of Boone County WV with as much as five inches of rain. Flood warnings remain in effect until at least 1 pm for West Central Boone County, Southeastern Lincoln County and North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia.
Largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia to be built in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Leaders from the city of Charleston and Kanawha County announced a draft plan Wednesday to build the largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia. “One of the biggest requests that we receive are activities for families, recreation, things to do, and we are going to...
Police pursue motorcycles traveling 150 mph on I-64 east
Cabell County Dispatch says around 10 p.m. police began pursuing one motorcycle in Barboursville traveling around 150 miles per hour.
W.Va. Gov. Justice tours areas most affected by last week’s flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been more than a week since parts of Kanawha County flooded. Even eight days later there are still quite a few people struggling with the aftermath. “It is just really, really bad, and these people are suffering,” he said. “Really suffering. So we...
SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
School bus driver shortage forces some Lincoln County routes to change
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week into the new school year in Lincoln County, several school bus routes have needed to change. “We have a number of employees who are out right now and that’s impacting our ability to have our normal routes with our school buses,” District Communications Director Chris Williams said.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Fayette, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. It should be noted that distribution on 8/26/22 at Premier Park and 8/27/22 at Clay County High are exclusive to residents of McDowell and Clay Counties, respectively.
