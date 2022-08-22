NITRO, WV (WOWK) – With construction on the Nitro-St. Albans bridge of I-64 still underway, drivers will need to be prepared for some upcoming traffic changes this week. According to the City of Nitro, crews will be working during the night with scheduled lane closures on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.. […]

NITRO, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO