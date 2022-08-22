Read full article on original website
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see
The Green Bay Packers are one of the more intriguing fantasy football offenses in the NFL in 2022. After losing Davante Adams during the offseason, there are a plethora of targets to go around. Aaron Rodgers will have to identify a new top weapon within the Packers’ offense, and that could also open the door […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
brownsnation.com
Would It Make Sense For the Browns To Trade Kareem Hunt?
Nick Chubb is consistently cited as one of the top 5 rushers in the NFL. He sits among the leaders in yards-per-carry and yards-after-contact each season since entering the league. And as hard as it is to believe, the Cleveland Browns offense gets a lift when his backup enters the...
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
Marcus Kemp lands on injured reserve for New York Giants
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp was hoping to make his mark with the New York Giants, but he just landed on injured reserve. The New York Giants were going to offer Marcus Kemp another opportunity to show what he can do as a special teams ace and offensive weapon after several seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Kemp’s season has prematurely ended before it began with the news that the wide receiver was placed on the Giants’ injured reserve list on Wednesday.
2 starting linemen return to NY Jets’ team drills at practice
The New York Jets’ offensive and defensive lines received big additions in team drills. The New York Jets are getting some key reinforcements back onto the field. At Wednesday’s practice, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made his return to team drills after missing a few days with an ankle injury. Williams did not play in the team’s Monday preseason game against the Falcons (although most starters sat out anyway) and also missed a few days of practice near the end of the previous week, including a couple of joint practices with Atlanta.
FOX Sports
49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections
We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
Yardbarker
Giants WR Darius Slayton named 'potential surprise trade and cut candidate'
It appears New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton may soon become "big play Slay" for some other club. The Giants remain in the early days of a new regime guided by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both of whom only joined the organization this past winter. Thus they aren't overly attached to most on the roster heading into the upcoming season that likely will be more about building for the future than winning for Big Blue.
FOX Sports
Giants avoid further injury misfortune with Kayvon Thibodeaux update
This has been a decade of despair for the New York Giants, with insults constantly piled on top of injuries. But it's the injuries that have really been maddening for them. Any plans they might have had to rebuild their franchise were constantly undermined by a line of broken-down, unhealthy players.
Syracuse basketball among teams recruiting elite NYC shooting guard hard
In the coming days, lethal shooting guard Elijah Moore from New York City is expected to take an unofficial visit to Syracuse basketball to compete in the Orange’s annual Elite Camp, according to media reports. The ‘Cuse coaching staff offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-4 Moore in April, and...
2019 First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Luka Samanic, who was the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is still a free agent on August 22. Samanic has played for the San Antonio Spurs for two seasons, and he was also on the New York Knicks last season (but did not appear in a game).
