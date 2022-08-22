ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Radio host blasts 'lazy Aussies who'd rather collect a welfare cheque than have a go' as calls grow for Anthony Albanese to open up the floodgates to unskilled migrants

By Antoinette Milienos
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ben Fordham has unleashed on 'dole bludgers' and called for a fast-track on worker visas as the food supply chain struggles with more than 170,000 unfulfilled jobs.

The 2GB host said the farm sector's labour crisis would result in less food being planted and higher prices at the supermarket.

'It's the law of supply and demand,' Fordham said on Monday.

'Essentially the issue is this, they don't have enough workers, so they're not going to plant as many crops and less food leads to higher prices.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFMeZ_0hQ2FvS300
Ben Fordham (pictured) unleashed a scathing critique of the food supply chain's labour crisis claiming 'lazy Aussies' are part of the problem

Fordham claimed 'lazy Aussies' were part of the problem and called for the government to 'weed out the bludgers'.

'We need to shift people off the couch and onto their feet,' Fordham said.

'We still got a chunk of lazy Aussies who'd rather collect a welfare cheque than have a go. We need to weed out the bludgers while looking after the genuine battlers.'

The radio host called for an overhaul to Australia's visa system which included a fast-track of worker visas, extending working hours for temporary visa holders and creating a merit-based system for individuals applying for permanent residency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbDG6_0hQ2FvS300
The food industry has calculated their collective labour shortage with an estimated 172,000 unfulfilled jobs nationwide across the food industry (stock image, woman working in a strawberry farm)

An estimated 172,000 jobs need to be filled across the country to ease product shortages and prevent price hikes at the counter.

CEO of Independent Food Distributors Australia Richard Forbes said the estimated number of unfulfilled jobs was the first time the food industry had calculated their collective labour shortage.

'Staff shortages are at a level where it's almost unsustainable for the supply chain to continue to work effectively in order to get consumers all the products they want at the prices they want,' Mr Forbes told The Australian.

'Food and labour shortages have to be a priority of the government in the jobs summit, because people have to eat.'

Mr Forbes urged the government to develop a national food strategy to ensure the food supply chain was not disrupted by natural disasters and global events like Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a Workforce Skills Survey, conducted by Business NSW, 93 per cent of businesses in the state revealed they were struggling to find staff.

Exacerbating the shortages has been the government's continued doling out of Covid pandemic leave payment.

Workers can collect as much as $750 a week for having to isolate due to possible Covid exposure - a scheme which will continue to at least the end of September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdMhJ_0hQ2FvS300
Mr Fordham said a large chunk of Aussies would  rather collect a welfare cheque than work. Those isolating due to possible Covid-19 exposure can claim up to $750 a week - a scheme which will continue until at least the end of September (pictured, people queuing outside a Centerlink office in Melbourne)

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to bring in 'tens of thousands' of low-skilled foreign workers to help fill job vacancies.

The demand was prompted by a new forecast predicting the state will face a shortfall of 304,000 employees by 2025-26.

'The Commonwealth doesn't need to wait for a jobs summit, it doesn't need to ask the unions for permission, it doesn't need to wait for an October federal budget; it needs to make the call to start stamping passports today,' Mr Kean said.

'I’ve been briefed that there are tens of thousands of skilled workers just waiting to be approved to come to Australia and work.'

He added that 'practical solutions' were available to speed up the process including boosting the number of skilled visas or creating a new visa specifically designed for low-skilled jobs.

Mr Albanese will address the matter at a jobs summit in Parliament House on September 1 and 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jg9cC_0hQ2FvS300
Anthony Albanese (right) has been urged by NSW Treasurer Matt Kean (left) to bring in tens of thousands of low-skilled foreign workers to fix the nation's crippling jobs crisis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uO2Ja_0hQ2FvS300

However, the prime minister has tempered expectations about potential improvements to Australia's skills crisis following his announcement of the upcoming jobs summit.

He told Sky News on Sunday that his government had more modest expectations.

'What we are interested in is making sure that we can have improvements in enterprise bargaining, that we can focus there on productivity, and we can focus on ways in which business and unions come together,' Mr Albanese said.

