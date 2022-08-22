ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Manly legend calls on 'stale' coach Des Hasler to resign after heavy loss to the Sharks - and tears strips off pride jersey boycotters who want to 'dictate' to the club

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manly Sea Eagles legend Max Krilich has called for coach Des Hasler to resign in the way of the NRL club disastrous 40-6 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

And the hooker turned businessman also slammed the seven Manly players who chose to boycott the Sea Eagle's round 20 match against the Sydney Roosters.

Manly lost that match 20-10 and has since recorded losses to the Parramatta Eels, Gold Coast Titans and now Cronulla, ruling them out of finals contention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGAnK_0hQ2FndT00
Hasler has come under fire after the Manly Sea Eagles crashed out of NRL finals contention

Krilich said that Hasler's tenure had become 'stale' and called for him to stand down after the string of heavy losses.

'We were beaten and overwhelmed by a very good side,' he said.

'But on Des, to be very honest I think he's probably had his time, not that it's for me to say or decide. Others can judge that.

'I'm saying the club might need refreshing. He's been a very astute coach but some of the tactics of late look a bit stale to me.

'I don't like bagging Des because he's done some terrific stuff for Manly over a long period of time.

'But everyone has their day in the office and his time might be up.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gx8an_0hQ2FndT00
Krilich playing for Australia and doing a bridge walk with Mario Fenech
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9Mfw_0hQ2FndT00

Krilich also criticised the 'Manly 7' that boycotted the Pride jersey, saying the issue had been managed poorly.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley all stood down for the Roosters match after claiming the Pride jersey went against their religious beliefs.

'I can understand the players and their personal beliefs,' he said.

'But I've got to tell you, they don't mind collecting their big packets.

'They want the big dollars but they also want to dictate.

'I'll say this … in the old days under Ken Arthurson none of this would have happened.

'He would have been handled much better. The management in this case has been really poor.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FiPsl_0hQ2FndT00
Daly Cherry-Evans of the Sea Eagles looks on after losing the round 23 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Cronulla Sharks

However Krilich was not blaming the Pride round dramas for Manly's woes, saying they were performing badly even before that match.

'We played badly against St George Illawarra [beaten 20-6] the week before the jersey fiasco,' he said.

'We have been playing crap footy for weeks but I don't want to hammer them.

'I'm totally for the Manly football club and you just hope next year will be better.'

