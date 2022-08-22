Read full article on original website
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
New Grand Forks complex aims to give kids, families more to do
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s new and it’s one of a kind for the Northern Valley— A practice spot for aspiring athletes, a hang out for kids and teens and an an indoor playground for adults needing to blow off some steam. “We have basketball,...
Free picnic for West Fargo seniors Wednesday
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will host a Senior Picnic at noon Wednesday. The event will take place in the Rustad Recreation Center gyms and serve more than 200 people. This year, West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire will join in serving grilled burgers, potato salad, pork and beans, cookies and root beer floats.
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
North Dakota officials to review hemp house sustainability in Downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An experiment near downtown Fargo centers around two homes sitting next to each other. The purpose of these homes is for research material. One of them is made out of hemp. The other is made out of conventional wood frames covered by that classic white house wrap material.
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
Golf unites big brothers and sisters on the course
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Big brothers and sisters were able to bond with their siblings on the links and pick up some tips about golf and life from local pros. They’re teaching the game to the next generation. Tournament Director Mark Johnson looks at golf as a lifetime sport where...
Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum Hires Executive Director
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Museum just hired its first Executive Director, Josey Balenger. Balenger has worked in philanthropy and at the Science Museum of Minnesota. The project has been in the works since 2018. Right now,...
LIVE: Wassail Festival at Cottonwood Cider House
We’re wrestling with a question about wassailing on the Morning Show this Monday. Why, when most of us have only heard about wassailing from Christmas carols, are some people having a wassail festival this weekend?. The answer is that it’s a lot better to wassail outside in North Dakota...
Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go. The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.
Details Over New Agreement Between Roers And City of Fargo Over Townhomes Released
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An agreement between the City of Fargo and Roers over townhomes that were supposed to be built by the end of 2021 is made public. The city commission in June found the company in default of building the townhomes near St. Paul Newman Center Church.
Tristan F. Bye – Fergus Falls, MN
Tristan F. Bye, 21, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Tristan Forrest Bye was born September 29, 2000 to Michael and Niamya (Braun) Bye at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. He attended school in Underwood and graduated from Underwood High School in 2019. He then went to Minnesota State Community and Technical College for Phlebotomy Technician. He was employed at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls since he was 16 years old. He started in Dietary then moved to Environmental Services and was most recently working in Supply Distribution. He also worked at the JC General Store in Dalton for the past three years. He was a member of Swan Lake Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls, where he was confirmed and helped with Vacation Bible School. Tristan loved spending time with his family, it was the most important thing to him. He loved watching movies, listening to music…on vinyl, golfing, hanging out with friends, and supporting his dad and the rest of the Dalton Fire Department. Most importantly he wanted to help everyone, whether it was babysitting, running errands for the fire department during functions, carrying groceries out to your car or delivering them to your home, or helping at church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the lake. He donated blood every opportunity he could, was the first to give you a hug and had the BEST smile. Preceding him in death were his grandmother, Julie Bye; and great-grandparents, Norine Erway, Alfred and Vivian Bye, Elma Heinecke, Clayton Abbott, Dwight and Joyce Hanson. Tristan is survived by his parents, Michael and Niamya Bye; brothers, Hunter Bye and Leo Bye; grandparents, Forrest and Rachelle Hanson, Tom and Darcy Bye; great-grandfather, Leo (special friend, Marilyn Lundmark) Braun; aunt, Amy (Josh) Hanson, Tyler and Tyson; uncle, Justin (Maddy) Hanson, Eli and Avery; aunt, Carol (Steve) Harles; uncle, Matthew (Krysta) Bye, Owen and Daniel; numerous great-aunts and uncles, and cousins. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Swan Lake Lutheran Church of rural Fergus Falls with Reverends Eric Smith, Bruce Stumbo and Mark Johnson officiating. Interment at Swan Lake Lutheran Cemetery of rural Fergus Falls Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.ol sonfuneralhome.com.
Concordia students give back during annual ‘Hands for Change’
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — As college students start their school year, they are already giving back to the community. Concordia College hosts its 30th annual ‘Hands for Change’ event. First-year and transfer students volunteered at about 25 locations across Fargo Moorhead. One of the locations was at...
Best Fargo Restaurants from a Foodie Mom
I am a food lover through and through. Trying new restaurants and flavors is something I share with my husband. Which, living in the Midwest, can be challenging. Then when you factor in kids with limited taste palates (read: meat and potato restaurants need only apply), you might find yourself in a bit of a pickle figuring out where to eat!
Shelter In Place Request Lifted In North Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An overnight shelter-in-place request is lifted this morning in North Fargo. Fargo Police asked people in the 700 to 1200 blocks of 35th St. N. to shelter in place around 12:45 Thursday morning. Just after 11:00 Wednesday night officers responded to a report of a...
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
Grand Forks airport closed to commercial flights
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks International Airport is closed to commercial flights until September 2. On Facebook, the airport shared pictures of crews working into the night on the runway intersection. They say the crews working are 24-hour shifts in order to get the work done as quickly as possible.
Fargo mayor has COVID-19, recovering at home
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Mayor Tim Mahoney has COVID-19. A city spokesman confirmed to KFGO News that the 73-year-old Mahoney tested positive late Friday. He experienced strong symptoms at the onset, especially over the weekend. Mahoney is using Paxlovid in his recovery at home and is feeling better. He is...
Fargo changes noise ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
Golden Drive brings smiles with birthday bags
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Drive’s annual birthday event will bring smiles to more than 200 kids who may not be expecting to get anything on their special day. Organizers tell us that they have more than doubled the amount of birthday bags from last year and are thrilled with the community support.
