Fall Fun for Families in Champaign-Urbana
Pumpkins to corn mazes, apples to football and so much more, we have everything you want to know about fall in Champaign-Urbana. No matter how old your kids are, we know you’re looking ahead to making great family memories this fall. There’s a whole lot that is super special...
The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is ready for takeoff
The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is just under one month away. The charity event will take place at Dodds Park, with proceeds going to local children’s services like Crisis Nursery, Cunningham Children’s Home, and more. Patrons of all ages are welcome to watch up to 15 hot air balloons take flight, enjoy carnival rides and games, food vendors and even take a tethered balloon ride. Stick around past sundown and watch the balloons glow light up the night. For more details, check out their website.
Champaign-Urbana Weekend Planner – Time for Kickoff
Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this week in Champaign-Urbana. In what might be one of the most unofficial holidays in Champaign-Urbana over the course of a year, this weekend marks the first University of Illinois football game of the season! And when football begins, we know that all of our fall favorite activities are just right around the corner. So it may not be “fully” fall yet, but we know that it is almost here now that this weekend has arrived.
Chrisman community plans “next-level” Our Town event
CHRISMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Community leaders in the Edgar County town of Chrisman have been working overtime to organize an exciting evening celebrating their town as part of the WCIA 3 Our Town series. All summer long, WCIA 3 has been celebrating and profiling communities throughout its viewing area. The Our Town series concluded with […]
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz
DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
Third tiny home in Lincoln ready for veteran
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Veterans Commission completed its third tiny veteran home in Lincoln. The organization said it's ready for the next veteran to move in and live in mortgage free. "It's a very humbling experience," said Joe Schaler, Chairman of CIVC. The homes are built with...
Angel Alley in Downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An alley in downtown Danville is being renovated, hoping to draw more residents downtown. The city recently received a three million dollar grant through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program, and with that they plan to beautify a downtown alley. Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr....
U of I removing parking meters from campus
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
The Taco Joint in Springfield closed until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Taco Joint in Springfield announces it will temporarily close. According to a post on The Taco Joint Facebook page, the business is closed until further notice due to updates needed done for the facility. It is unknown at this time when they will reopen. According to...
Dave Hughes: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The Following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. “I’ve always been the type of person that when you have an idea, you take it and run with it.” Dave Hughes had an idea almost 6 years ago, and he did just that. Being a veteran after the nine years that Dave served in the United States Coastguard, he noticed that we had an epidemic in Vermilion County of young veterans taking their lives. He had this idea to pair service dogs with veterans dealing with PTSD. He took this idea to the American Legion Post 203 in Georgetown to see if they could take something like this on. They said yes, and Mission K9 Warrior was born.
City of Decatur Reminds Public about Yard Signs
August 22, 2022 – The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the...
Paris couple’s motorcycle crash caught on camera
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris couple is asking drivers to be more aware of their surroundings after they were involved in a crash that they said could have been deadly. Chris and Charla Messenger said they were riding their motorcycles to Terra Haute, Indiana for some shopping and lunch last month, but barely made […]
Planted owners put down roots in C-U’s houseplant scene
If you were bitten by the houseplant bug during the pandemic, you’re far from alone. Forced to stay home during the biggest public health crisis in a century, many of us turned to the beautifying, calming effects of plants. Online and brick-and-mortar plant shops popped up, prices briefly went crazy, and soon, many of our living rooms became indoor jungles.
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
Les Gourmets Cuisine is open in Broadway Food Hall
Les Gourmets Cuisine is a new Congolese restaurant inside Urbana's Broadway Food Hall, and it is now open serving chef specialties in addition to lunch plates with a choice of side. Les Gourmets' lunch plate options include chicken wings, pork ribs, beef kebab, red snapper, tilapia, and goat meat, served...
Springfield Man Opens ”Head Shop” Online, At Farmers Market
It’s another sign of the changing times. Head shops… stores that sell paraphernalia for smoking marijuana… have gone mainstream and digital in the age of legal recreational marijuana in Illinois. 22-year-old Nicholas Thomas of Springfield is trying to capitalize on that with a new business, 420pipes.com. Thomas...
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
