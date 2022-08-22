The Following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. “I’ve always been the type of person that when you have an idea, you take it and run with it.” Dave Hughes had an idea almost 6 years ago, and he did just that. Being a veteran after the nine years that Dave served in the United States Coastguard, he noticed that we had an epidemic in Vermilion County of young veterans taking their lives. He had this idea to pair service dogs with veterans dealing with PTSD. He took this idea to the American Legion Post 203 in Georgetown to see if they could take something like this on. They said yes, and Mission K9 Warrior was born.

GEORGETOWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO