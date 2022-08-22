ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Nolan Arenado Believes He’s Playing With The Top Star

The St. Louis Cardinals are lucky enough to have two MVP candidates in their starting lineup. These two guys are carrying the Cards as they look to make a deep run into October. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado may be the best corner infield duo in all of baseball with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner kept out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. Yadier Molina will replace Knizner at catcher and hit eighth. Molina has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per our...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs, Cardinals gear up for rubber match of 5-game set

Marcus Stroman has thrown the ball quite well for the Chicago Cubs of late. However, the right-hander will hope for a better performance than the last time he faced the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago when he leads the Cubs in the rubber match of a five-game series on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Tommy Edman
ClutchPoints

Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders

The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBIs. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy