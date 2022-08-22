Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary Holman
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online Newspaper
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Related
FOX Sports
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
WATCH: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Ejected for Arguing Checked Swing Call
St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado was ejected in the third inning of Wednesday night's game at Wrigley Field for arguing a checked swing call for strike three.
Yardbarker
Nolan Arenado Believes He’s Playing With The Top Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are lucky enough to have two MVP candidates in their starting lineup. These two guys are carrying the Cards as they look to make a deep run into October. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado may be the best corner infield duo in all of baseball with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
Yardbarker
The CCubs Fall Just Short Against the Cardinals in Classic Pitcher's Duel
After capturing a series win over the weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs looked to continue their recently found momentum on Monday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Trying to build upon his successful run of starts in the month of August, Chicago sent left-hander Drew Smyly to...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. Yadier Molina will replace Knizner at catcher and hit eighth. Molina has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per our...
Yardbarker
Cubs, Cardinals gear up for rubber match of 5-game set
Marcus Stroman has thrown the ball quite well for the Chicago Cubs of late. However, the right-hander will hope for a better performance than the last time he faced the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago when he leads the Cubs in the rubber match of a five-game series on Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols Blasts Career Home Run Number 693
St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols hit his 693rd career home run in the 7th inning of the Cardinals game versus the Chicago Cubs. He has 41 games to hit seven home runs in order to reach 700 before season's end.
Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBIs. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen.
Chiefs make three moves ahead Tuesday roster cuts deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have made five roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline. This is the second group of roster cuts and the last wave ahead of the final roster cutdown day on Aug. 30th. The team has waived the following players:. CB Brandin Dandridge. S Nasir...
Comments / 0