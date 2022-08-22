ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

Lane man identified as Hillsdale Lake drowning victim

HILLSDALE LAKE — A 20-year-old Lane man has been identified as the jet ski rider who drowned Sunday, Aug. 21, at Hillsdale Lake. Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina at 1:58 p.m. Sunday to investigate a medical call about an unresponsive person found in the lake waters near the marina.
LANE, KS
Sheriff IDs Kansas man with jet ski who drowned

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake have identified the victim as as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht of Lane, Kansas, according to Sheriff Matthew Kelly. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, deputies, the Kansas Department of Wildlife wardens and Miami County EMS responded to a...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Sheriff's office identifies jet skier who drowned at Kansas lake

HILLSDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas have identified a jet skier who drowned at a lake on Sunday. The Miami County Sheriff's Office said deputies and EMS responded, along with state parks officials, to the report of an unresponsive subject at a small watercraft ramp at Hillsdale Reservoir.
