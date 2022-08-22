Effective: 2022-08-25 07:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-25 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chatham FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Georgia, including the following county, Chatham. * WHEN...Until 845 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 747 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a nearly stationary shower with torrential rainfall over Alabama Junction. As much as 2 inches of rain has fallen in this area over the past hour. An additional inch could occur through 1245 PM resulting in minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Downtown Savannah, Hutchinson Island, Savannah International Airport, Garden City, Savannah Historic District, Alabama Junction, Clearview, Chatham City, Central Junction, Wheat Hill, Laurel Grove, Union Junction, Liberty City, Talmadge Memorial Bridge, Richfield and Lamarville.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO