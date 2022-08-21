Warrens Candy Girl earns a vacation after Solana Beach victory

A week after winning a $40,000 allowance race at 1 1/16 miles on the same turf surface, Warrens Candy Girl overtook favorite Eddie’s New Dream in the stretch Sunday to win the featured $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes at Del Mar.

The 4-year-old daughter of Clubhouse Ride scored her second straight win in her third start of Del Mar’s 82 nd summer meeting.

Warrens Candy Girl, ridden this time by turf king Umberto Rispoli, finished a head in front of Eddie’s New Dream in the 1-mile race on the Jimmy Durante course.

Barrister’s Ride was third while Pulpit Rider finished fourth in her unsuccessful bid to win a third straight Solana Beach, a race for older Cal-bred fillies and mares.

“Our future plans are to give her a rest,” trainer Craig Lewis said of Warrens Candy Girl. “We’re going to let her down a bit now.”

But Warrens Candy Girl ($12.20) did exactly what Lewis and Rispoli expected — win with a strong closing kick.

As Harper’s Gallop opened a four-length lead on the backstretch under Hector Berrios, Warrens Candy Girl settled into fourth just behind Rose Dawson and Eddie’s New Dream. As Eddie’s New Dream led by 2½ lengths in the stretch, Warrens Candy Girl charged past Rose Dawson and tracked down the even-money leader.

“She really can finish,” Lewis said of Warrens Candy Girl, who now has four wins in 10 Del Mar starts. “She was laying closer than we are used to seeing her, but the pace was slow and Umberto did a great job.”

“I had her in hand,” Rispoli said about the first three-quarters of the race. “You get itchy (in that situation). When you let your horse run, you hope they respond. So once I let her run, I was wishing she would respond. She did.

“Just before the chute, I knew I was going to get her (Eddie’s New Dream).”

At the time, Warrens Candy Girl trailed by about three lengths.

“She did what she had to do in the stretch. We’re very pleased with that performance.”

Baffert’s babies

Another of trainer Bob Baffert’s prized 2-year-olds won a maiden special weight event Sunday. Jockey Mike Smith rode Home Cooking, a daughter of Honor Code, to an easy victory over the John Shirreffs-trained Monique in a 5½-furlong dash on the dirt.

It was the second start for Home Cooking ($3), who led then finished third in her debut at Del Mar on July 31.

Hernandez moonshot

Rhea Moon, who was a late scratch from Saturday’s Grade I Del Mar Oaks, stepped down to win Sunday’s finale — a $80,000 allowance race.

Trained by Phil D’Amato, Rhea Moon ($6.40) gave leading jockey Juan Hernandez a fourth win on the day — also, Italiano ($6.40) in the second, Saffa’s Day ($10) in the fifth and King Cause ($13.80) in the sixth — to up his meeting-leading count to 35.

That represents a 16-win lead over Rispoli, who scored two wins Sunday — Warren’s Candy Girl in the feature and For a Laugh ($3.60) in the third.

Penultimate tuneup

Flightline went 7 furlongs in one minute, 24 seconds Saturday in his next-to-last workout before the unbeaten, 4-year-old son of Tapit figures to start as the favorite in the $1 million TVG Pacific Classic on Sept. 3.

Trainer John Sadler used the word “gorgeous” to describe the workout and added: “I was very pleased. He’s essentially ready, so we just wanted to maintain an even keel with him.”

Nominations for the Pacific Classic close Thursday.

Five other Pacific Classic “probables” worked Saturday including early second-favorite Country Grammar. The Baffert-trained winner of the Dubai World Cup ran 6 furlongs in 1:12.

Notable

Rancho Santa Fe’s Michael House had a great Saturday. Not only did his Classical Cat upset the $3.5 million purchase Hejazi at Del Mar, House also owns a share of Nest, a filly who won the Grade I Alabama Stakes at Saratoga.

D’Amato’s win with Rhea Moon kept him atop the trainer standings with 13 wins. Baffert is second with 12 while Peter Miller, Doug O’Neill and George Papaprodromou all have 10 wins and Sadler has nine (with two Sunday).

Center is a freelance writer.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .