ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paddy Considine
wegotthiscovered.com

How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?

A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?

Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prophecies#R R#Prophecy#Dragon#Aegon#The Iron Throne
The Ringer

The ‘House of the Dragon’ Cheat Sheet

After more than three years, HBO is finally dipping its toes back into Westeros this weekend. And if you ever had trouble following Game of Thrones, well, House of the Dragon won’t be much more straightforward. The new series, a prequel set almost 200 years before Thrones, is a “family drama” that centers on a civil war for the Iron Throne, which means it will feature plenty of Targaryens, more than a dozen dragons, and a family tree that looks more like a family tumbleweed.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

5 Things You May Have Missed in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere “Heirs of the Dragon”

On last night’s premiere of House of the Dragon, we met young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), watched the horrifying death of Sian Brooke‘s noble Aemma Arryn, and found out why George R.R. Martin calls Game of Thrones “A Song of Ice and Fire.” It was a bracing return to Westeros, full of dragons soaring and drama unfolding. And it’s just the beginning! HBO has already dropped a full-length teaser trailer for the rest of the season that’s full of fire, blood, and spoilers.
TV SERIES
Salon

The only four episodes of "Game of Thrones" where no one dies

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. "Game of Thrones" was famous for a number of things: spectacular battle scenes, a weirdly large number of people who were okay with incest, and death death death. If "Game of Thrones" developed a reputation for anything, it was for being a show where no one was safe.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next

There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
COMICS
TV Fanatic

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 Review: The Heirs of the Dragon

Returning to Westeros after the conclusion of Game of Thrones was always going to be bittersweet, but House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 is a welcome change of pace. We have so much conflict off the bat that it's hard not to ponder who will turn against who by the season's end, and I am so here for this ride.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Everything you need to know before watching HBO’s House of the Dragon

It’s been a long time since audiences felt the excitement of Sunday nights being Game of Thrones night, eagerly anticipating what dramatic revelations would unfold, and this week’s premiere of House of the Dragon will finally break that 3-year streak of silence. This prequel series is the first endeavor in a massive 5-year contract by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin penned with HBO last spring, and as the title promises, will be putting the main spotlight on House Targaryen, which Daenerys (and Jon Snow) eventually descended from.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy