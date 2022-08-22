TXDOT releases list of road closures
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Here is a list of the road closures to expect this month.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American entrance ramp
Crews will be working on new utilities
Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Bob Hope exit ramp to North Loop entrance ramp
Crews will be working on concrete pavement markings
Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza (Port of Entry) to Pellicano entrance ramp
Crews will be working on concrete traffic rail and reconfiguring pavement markings
Monday, Aug 22 through Thursday, Aug 26
Daily, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue and Joe Battle Boulevard alternating lane closures from Zaragoza (Port of Entry) to Pellicano Drive
Crews will be working on service pole
Saturday, Aug 27
Daily, 7:00 a.m. to NOON
- Americas Avenue northbound all lanes over UPRR (flyover) bridge complete closure
- North Loop exit ramp closed
Crews will be working on concrete paving placements and striping
Montana Frontage Road Project
Wednesday, Aug 24 through Thursday Aug 25
Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
· Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound frontage road left lane closure from Lee Trevino Drive to Global Reach Drive
Crews will be prepping for stamp concrete
Tornillo Bridge Project
Wednesday, Aug 24 through Friday, Aug 26
Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- IH-10 Tornillo (MM 55 to 57) east and westbound left lane closure Wednesday
- IH-10 Tornillo (MM 55 to 57) east and westbound right lane closure Thursday and Friday
Crews will be installing traffic barrier for construction activities
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, August 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway West at Piedras on ramp complete closure.
Tuesday, August 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound at Hercules exit ramp complete closure.
- US-54 (CD Lanes) northbound between Cassidy and Fred Wilson two left lanes closed.
Wednesday, August 24
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- FM2529 (McCombs) northbound between Sarah Anne and Palomino left land closed.
- I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway right lane closed.
Thursday, August 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border) eastbound between Paisano and Ramp N right lane closed.
Friday, August 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Executive and Schuster right lane closed with complete Schuster exit ramp closed.
Spall Repair Project
Monday, August 22 through Thursday, August 25
Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 westbound between Geronimo and Piedras alternate lane closures.
Crews will be working on spall repair.
Maintenance
Tuesday, August 23 through Friday, August 26
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-62 (Paisano) between Beacon and El Paso Drive right lane closed.
Crews will be working on concrete.
Thursday, August 25
Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- LP 375 east and westbound between Desert North and South complete closure.
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
You can also check the list of closures here:
