El Paso, TX

TXDOT releases list of road closures

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fWwL_0hQ2CwE900

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Here is a list of the road closures to expect this month.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

  • Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American entrance ramp

Crews will be working on new utilities

Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

  • Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Bob Hope exit ramp to North Loop entrance ramp

Crews will be working on concrete pavement markings

Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

  • Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza (Port of Entry) to Pellicano entrance ramp

Crews will be working on concrete traffic rail and reconfiguring pavement markings

Monday, Aug 22 through Thursday, Aug 26

Daily, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Americas Avenue and Joe Battle Boulevard alternating lane closures from Zaragoza (Port of Entry) to Pellicano Drive

Crews will be working on service pole

Saturday, Aug 27

Daily, 7:00 a.m. to NOON

  • Americas Avenue northbound all lanes over UPRR (flyover) bridge complete closure
  • North Loop exit ramp closed

Crews will be working on concrete paving placements and striping

Montana Frontage Road Project

Wednesday, Aug 24 through Thursday Aug 25

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

·        Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound frontage road left lane closure from Lee Trevino Drive to Global Reach Drive

Crews will be prepping for stamp concrete

Tornillo Bridge Project

Wednesday, Aug 24 through Friday, Aug 26

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

  • IH-10 Tornillo (MM 55 to 57) east and westbound left lane closure Wednesday
  • IH-10 Tornillo (MM 55 to 57) east and westbound right lane closure Thursday and Friday

Crews will be installing traffic barrier for construction activities

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, August 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Gateway West at Piedras on ramp complete closure.

Tuesday, August 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-54 southbound at Hercules exit ramp complete closure.
  • US-54 (CD Lanes) northbound between Cassidy and Fred Wilson two left lanes closed.

Wednesday, August 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • FM2529 (McCombs) northbound between Sarah Anne and Palomino left land closed.
  • I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway right lane closed.

Thursday, August 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Border) eastbound between Paisano and Ramp N right lane closed.

Friday, August 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Executive and Schuster right lane closed with complete Schuster exit ramp closed.

Spall Repair Project

Monday, August 22 through Thursday, August 25

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • I-10 westbound between Geronimo and Piedras alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on spall repair.

Maintenance

Tuesday, August 23 through Friday, August 26

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • US-62 (Paisano) between Beacon and El Paso Drive right lane closed.

Crews will be working on concrete.

Thursday, August 25

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • LP 375 east and westbound between Desert North and South complete closure.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

You can also check the list of closures here:

West Area Project Closures

East Area Project Closures

