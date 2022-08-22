Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Volunteers prep for 34th annual Duck Race
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 volunteers on Wednesday gathered at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria to tag 30,000 ducks for the oldest duck race in the country on Saturday. The 34th Annual Duck Race is the Center for Prevention of Abuse‘s signature and longest-running fundraiser....
Central Illinois Proud
16th annual American Legion Legacy Run passes through Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of bikers made a stop at the American Legion Department of Illinois Wednesday to bring awareness about veteran issues. The five-day, 1,200-mile American Legion Legacy Run, one of the largest organized motorcycle road groups, raises money for a college scholarship fund to benefit children of fallen and disabled post-9/11 veterans. This year’s run starts in Mobile, Alabama and ends in Milwaukee for their annual conference.
Central Illinois Proud
Grist Mill Restaurant and Brewpub coming to Washington Square
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Washington will see a new restaurant coming to the city square. A press release sent to WMBD confirmed CL Real Estate Development (CLRED) will be leading the project using a combination of new construction, remodeling, and repurposing of existing buildings. The complete project will...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois libraries receive $870K in grant dollars
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $870,000 in grant money was awarded to 18 public libraries in Illinois on Tuesday. Secretary of State Jesse White awarded $870,800 to Illinois libraries as part of the FY2022 Live and Learn Grant program. The grant helps libraries statewide pay for essential capital improvements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
Peoria FREE Outdoor Movie, Water Play Zone, Food Trucks & MORE!
Fall FREE #Peoria Movies in the Park kicks off Sept 10th featuring Dreamwork's New Release...THE BAD GUYS!. Alllll the fun for the whole family starts @ 5 ~ Water Play Zone opens @ 5:15 ~ Kids Dance Party @ 6:30 ~ Movie @ 7 ~ Come early to snag a good seat, something yummy to eat & have some FUN before the movie starts!
Central Illinois Proud
South Side Mission gets $250,000 donation for youth expansion program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s South Side Mission is making strides in its effort to help develop the skill set of one of the city’s most at-risk populations. On Wednesday, the organization received a considerable donation from the Gilmore Foundation, which supports the development and improvement of Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Park District to add ‘Top Golf-like’ experience
Peoria Park District to add ‘Top Golf-like’ experience. Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year. WMBD News at 4 p.m. — Breanna Rittman live update …. Crew responds to crash on North and Columbia Terrace. 4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash. Peoria Park...
Central Illinois Proud
The Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s big table discussion is returning for a third time this fall. The purpose of The Big Table of Greater Peoria is to discuss ways to improve the overall quality of life in the Greater Peoria Area. Topics include workforce development, entrepreneurship and innovation,...
RELATED PEOPLE
theshoppersweekly.com
JCHS to present “Haunted So. Illinois” program
The Jefferson County Historical Society will present “Haunted Southern Illinois” at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. Kari Dillingham has been teaching Spanish and Social Studies classes at Centralia High School since 2004. Before becoming an educator, she earned degrees from Southeast Missouri State University, University of Tennessee, and Southern Illinois University. To spice up some of the dryer details for her students, she included ghostly and eerie stories about places, such as Starved Rock, Kaskaskia and the Old Slave House. Since Europeans first made their way down the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers, there have been strange and creepy tales to share about the land of Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Planning for a project to transform downtown Bloomington begins
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Planning will begin Monday, on a project aimed at transforming downtown Bloomington. The $750,000 contract will begin phase one planning for a downtown Bloomington streetscape, and it’s coming from the city’s ARPA funds. It’s a project many are aiming to improve walkability, create...
Central Illinois Proud
How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, August 24th
Passion is only about eight months old and is going to stay on the smaller side. She is a bit shy upon first meeting her but has a lot of love to give. You can adopt her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Students at Limestone Walters Community Consolidated School District 316 suspended or expelled two times in a single school year
Pleasant Hill School District 69 in Peoria County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Pleasant Hill School District 69, which teaches 189 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:43. 09:39.
hoiabc.com
Program launched to help repair Peoria homes
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
hoiabc.com
Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz
DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
illinois.edu
Carmen Bolden-Day talks about mysterious disappearance of her son Jelani
Jelani Day was the fourth of five children in a family from Danville. The 25-year-old was an athlete, a scholar and a son who called his mother daily. He had aspirations of becoming a doctor. On August 24, 2021, Day was last seen at a store in Bloomington. Two days later his car was found hidden in the woods near Peru, about an hour north of Bloomington-Normal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1470 WMBD
Changes considered to PPS high school dress code
PEORIA, Ill – A Peoria Public School Board member is recommending some changes to the district dress code. This, after school board president Martha Ross previously denounced the survey by Anni Reinking, conducted because Reinking believes the code unfairly targets girls. Reinking has already amended some of her changes,...
Central Illinois Proud
Council working to bring red light cameras to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council passed a resolution to begin the process of bringing red light cameras to Peoria Tuesday. During the council meeting, a resolution was passed requesting state legislators to sponsor an amendment to the automated traffic law enforcement system. The resolution passed unanimously.
Central Illinois Proud
Will PPS teachers see a contract? Board to meet with federal mediator Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools (PPS) and the Peoria Federation of Teachers will meet with a federal mediator Tuesday to discuss contract agreements. Three board members declined to comment on the mediation during the Peoria Public School Board meeting on Monday. Superintendent, Dr. Sharon Kherat, said it...
capitolwolf.com
Final day of the Illinois State Fair
Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
Comments / 0