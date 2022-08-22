Officers to patrol Henry County school after rumors of threat made toward student
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Extra officers will be at a Henry County school Monday after rumors of a threat toward a student at the school were circulating.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with officials of the Henry County School System, have been investigating rumors of a threat made to a student at Lakewood School.Investigation underway regarding threat made toward Coffee County Schools
No credibility of a threat has been found so far, but the sheriff's office says extra officers will be at Lakewood School Monday just in case.
