Henry County, TN

Officers to patrol Henry County school after rumors of threat made toward student

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Extra officers will be at a Henry County school Monday after rumors of a threat toward a student at the school were circulating.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with officials of the Henry County School System, have been investigating rumors of a threat made to a student at Lakewood School.

Investigation underway regarding threat made toward Coffee County Schools

No credibility of a threat has been found so far, but the sheriff’s office says extra officers will be at Lakewood School Monday just in case.

