Lakefield Standard
Kathryn Louise Voss Vigen, 87
The vivacious Kathryn Louise Voss Vigen was born September 24, 1934, to her beloved parents in Lakefield, MN. Growing up, she loved singing in duets and trios with her older sister Shirley, playing cards, and being at the cabin on Spirit Lake. She had a beautiful alto voice and could harmonize at the drop of a hat. She loved to entertain and threw great parties. She was a treasured friend of many. She was graceful, stylish, and rarely took a bad photo.
Lakefield Standard
Fines 8-18-22
Anderson, Gail E., San Diego, Calif., Speed $150.00. Balderrama, Priscilla A., Saint James, Speed $140.00. Baumann, Amber J., Sioux Falls, S.D., Speed $140.00. Danek, Benjamin P., Cupertino, Calif., Speed $140.00. Garcia, Carlos Humerro, Jr., Sioux Falls, S.D., Speed $150.00, Driving without a valid license or vehicle class type; multiple licenses...
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake School District to be One of the First to in Northwest Iowa to Have Armed Staff
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake School Board held a special meeting on Monday to share plans to increase security on school grounds and possibly school events. The plan was to have up to 10 anonymous individuals on school grounds who would conceal-carry a firearm in case of an incident. Superintendent Dr. David Smith stressed that these individuals would NOT include teachers, as he wanted to keep guns out of the classroom.
Lakefield Standard
August 24, 2022
Though the end of the summer road construction season is technically in sight, it sure doesn’t seem like it across Jackson County. Highway 86 through Lakefield remains under the knife. Seal-coating work is taking place in Jackson ahead of an alley repaving project later this year. And additional seal-coating work recently took place on a stretch of Interstate 90 between […]
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
kiwaradio.com
Man Arrested In Minnesota A Suspect In Attempted Bank Robbery In Northern Iowa
Fairmont, Minnesota — Authorities in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota have announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of break-ins and thefts over the past few weeks. Someone tried to steal an ATM from inside a bank in Ledyard early last Thursday. The Kossuth County Sheriff shared video of the suspect’s vehicle with law enforcement agencies in Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and two counties in Minnesota – Faribault and Martin – where there had been recent reports of thefts. 25-year-old Jacob Govern of Ledyard was arrested in Minnesota on a warrant out of Winnebago County and on a burglary charge in Martin County, Minnesota.
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
Northern Iowa crash leaves one dead, two injured
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died in a crash in Buffalo Center Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement and emergency crew personnel responded to a report of a crash at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Ave. and 460th Street. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Dean Balvance, […]
KIMT
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison
MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash
MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
kicdam.com
Break-In at Kossuth County Bank Leads to Arrest of Man Suspected of Crimes in Six Counties
Ledyard, IA (KICD) — At around 6 a.m. on August 18 the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, then tried to break it open when that failed. Video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle description, which was shared with Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa, and Martin and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. Agencies in these areas were already investigating a string of crimes including a stolen vehicle and several break-ins and thefts.
State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI
PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic
A driver was killed after crashing in St. Paul and then running into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt was being driven eastbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 280 in St. Paul just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed into the median.
Siouxland woman faces child endangerment charges after allegedly driving under the influence
A Siouxland woman was arrested for an incident where she was reportedly recklessly driving.
Comments / 0