CBS Sports
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Falters in non-save situation
Hendriks allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two across one inning Wednesday against the Orioles. The White Sox were likely looking to get Hendriks some work as he had pitched only 1.1 innings across the last seven days entering Wednesday's contest. As a result, he pitched in the ninth inning with a four-run lead and served up a two-run homer to the third batter he faced. Despite the stumble, Hendriks has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances. For the season Hendriks owns a 3.27 ERA and a 64:11 K:BB across 44 frames.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Since he's limited to first base and designated hitter, Hall's playing time was destined to dwindle further once Bryce Harper (thumb) likely makes his return from the 60-day injured list next week. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but the rookie will head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
CBS Sports
Padres' Yu Darvish: Lands on paternity list
Darvish was placed on the paternity list by the Padres on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander, who was previously scheduled to start Wednesday against the Guardians, will instead step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his family. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Blake Snell will have his spot in the rotation pushed up to the series finale versus Cleveland. Darvish could rejoin the Padres as early as Friday's series opener in Kansas City.
FOX Sports
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Drives in three
Sheets went 3-for-5 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles. Sheets delivered a two-RBI single in the first inning and drove in an additional run in the seventh frame. He has started four of the team's last five games and has 10 hits in 18 at-bats in that span. Sheets has been starting in right field, but he will find playing time more difficult to come by once Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is able to get back in the lineup consistently.
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
CBS Sports
Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger
McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Allows 10 baserunners
Suarez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez held the Reds scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk. In the sixth he allowed three hits and three walks and was removed with two outs after three runs had scored. The four walks tied a season high for the lefty and it was the first time since June 17 that he walked more than two batters in a game. Since returning from a back injury in mid-July, the 26-year-old has a 1.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB while allowing one homer in 41 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Arizona.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
WATCH: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Ejected for Arguing Checked Swing Call
St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado was ejected in the third inning of Wednesday night's game at Wrigley Field for arguing a checked swing call for strike three.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Falls just short of quality start
Montas didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out six. It was the right-hander's best performance yet since being dealt by Oakland at the trade deadline, although Montas is still looking for his first win and first quality start in pinstripes. In four starts since joining the Yankees, the 29-year-old has a 7.32 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB through 19.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Optioned to Triple-A
Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. Kelley spent a week in the Brewers' bullpen and allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in two scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday. However, he'll head back to the minors after Adrian Houser (elbow) was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's start.
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Five-game starting run ends
Paredes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The righty-hitting Paredes started in each of the previous five games, but three came with the opposition bringing lefties to the hill. Paredes' ability to play first base, third base and second base will allow him to receive occasional opportunities against right-handed pitching, but Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Diaz, Taylor Walls and Brandon Lowe are the primary candidates to fill out the four infield spots in those matchups.
Cubs Dominated by the St. Louis Cardinals in 13-3 Loss
The Chicago Cubs loss 13-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals, but Franmil Reyes relief appearance was a sight for the ages.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jose Castillo: Joining big-league club
Castillo was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 26-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019 due to numerous injuries but will join the Friars on Tuesday with Yu Darvish placed on the paternity list. Castillo has a 2.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB across 34.2 innings with El Paso this year.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Mayers: Drawing start Wednesday
Mayers is scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Tampa Bay, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayers is presumably stepping into the rotation spot of Touki Toussaint, who could work out of the bullpen for the time being after being blasted for four earned runs on three hits and four walks in 2.2 innings in his last start Aug. 17 against the Mariners. In that same game, Mayers came on in long relief and wasn't any more effective, as he yielded five earned runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings. Mayers tossed 96 pitches in that outing, so he'll be sufficiently stretched out as he steps into the rotation.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Tommy Pham: Unavailable Wednesday
Manager Alex Cora said Pham (back) will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The 34-year-old left Tuesday's contest with lower-back spasms and will miss at least one game. Xander Bogaerts also exited the contest with back spasms and won't be available Wednesday, so Boston is likely to make a roster move to add a position player. Pham also sat out Saturday's contest with a back issue, and the Red Sox may be more cautious with the injury this time around.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Tossed from Wednesday's contest
Arenado was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Cubs for arguing a called check-swing strike three, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Arenado was called out on a check swing by the home plate umpire to end the third inning, and the third baseman will head to the clubhouse early after disputing the call. The 31-year-old finished the contest 0-for-2 and should be back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale in Chicago.
