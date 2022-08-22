ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

EXCLUSIVE: The Block host Scott Cam breaks his silence on revelations a star was driving an accused cocaine kingpin before he escaped and sparked one of Australia's biggest-ever police manhunts

By Nic White
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Scott Cam had no idea one of his contestants on The Block was a mate of an alleged big-time drug baron until he saw it on the news.

NRL player turned tradie Omar Slaimankhel was in the car with accused kingpin Mostafa Baluch when he cut off his ankle monitor before going on the run last year.

His escape sparked one Australia's biggest manhunts until he was caught 16 days later trying to sneak into Queensland from NSW.

Mr Slaimankhel, who is said to be a friend of Baluch and did not act illegally in any way, was driving through Sydney's northern beaches on October 25.

Daily Mail Australia understands they know each other through a family connection and went out to dinner that night before Mr Slaimankhel gave Baluch a lift on the way home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aw7N_0hQ2BDub00
Scott Cam had no idea one of his contestants on The Block was a mate of an alleged big-time drug baron until he saw it on the news
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMSEk_0hQ2BDub00
Former professional rugby and rugby league player Omar Slaimankhel (left) and building maintenance man Ozman (Oz) Abu Malik (right) are contestants on The Block

Baluch cut off the ankle monitor and ditched it near Pittwater Road in Bayview about 10.30pm sometime during the trip.

Cam said he was unaware the two even knew each other during the three months of filming for the series, which is now screening on Channel Nine.

'I had no idea about this during filming at all,' he told Daily Mail Australia. 'I can't really talk about him due to what's happened and I wasn't aware of it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vhs2a_0hQ2BDub00
NRL Player turned tradie Omar Slaimankhel (pictured) was in the car with accused cocaine kingpin Mostafa Baluch when he cut off his ankle monitor before going on the run 

Nine also said the car ride never came up in background checks on Mr Slaimankhel before he was selected for the show.

'All contestants undergo rigorous background checks before appearing on the show and we have no knowledge of this alleged incident,' it said.

The 30-year-old cooperated fully with police in their investigation of his friend, was never charged, and there is no suggestion he knew Baluch planned to cut off the ankle bracelet and go on the run, or saw him again afterwards.

A police source told the Daily Telegraph he had 'some balls to show up on television and parade around'.

Baluch faces life behind bars for allegedly importing $270 million worth of cocaine, and spent two weeks on the run in a desperate bid to escape overseas.

He was found by police hidden in the boot of a Mercedes concealed inside a shipping container being towed by a truck on the NSW-Queensland border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKmU7_0hQ2BDub00
Accused drug baron Mostafa Baluch's (pictured) escape sparked one Australia's biggest manhunts until he was caught 16 days later trying to sneak into Queensland from NSW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTCwk_0hQ2BDub00
The pair know each other through a family connection and went out to dinner that night before Mr Slaimankhel gave Baluch a lift on the way home

Mr Slaimankhel was born in Pakistan, grew up in Auckland, and later moved to Sydney where he lives with his wife Maz and their two sons, aged four and one.

After playing five first grade games for the New Zealand Warriors in 2012, he moved to Japan to play rugby union for the Canon Eagles.

Upon returning to Australia in 2015, the Sydney Roosters signed him up to play for one of their feeder clubs in the NSW Cup - the Wyong Roos.

The former footballer turned to work in the construction industry before appearing on The Block this year.

The Afghani-Australian was partnered with best friend and fellow Muslim Ozman 'Oz' Abu Malik, who is of Lebanese descent.

Both men had limited experience in building and design but were quick to impress the judges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICeQ6_0hQ2BDub00
Channel Nine revealed that Mr Slaimankhel (left) would be a contestant on the series in late July when it released the full line-up for the competition. He was partnered Ozman 'Oz' Abu Malik (right)

The pair won main bathroom week during the much-anticipated room reveals on last Sunday's episode.

They spent the least amount on their renovation at just $20,749, and still took first place on the leaderboard with a total score of 26 out of 30.

Judge Shaynna Blaze said of the boys' near-flawless renovation: 'I can't believe this is Omar and Oz. Traditional and contemporary.'

'It's beautiful. It works. It feels contemporary and country,' judge Neale Whitaker added.

They won the $250,000 upgrade for kitchen week as well as a $10,000 cash prize.

During the first few weeks on the show, the two friends were observing Ramadan and were filmed praying on the series.

Both men were not able to consume any food or drink after sunrise and could only break their fast at sunset under the Muslim holy week's rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17U6JZ_0hQ2BDub00
Omar Slaimankhel and  Ozman (Oz) Abu Malik (pictured) were quick to impress the judges on the home renovation series, taking out bathroom week on last Sunday night's reveal 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNsXA_0hQ2BDub00
The pair spent the least amount on the renovation at just $20,749, but took home the prize

Baluch was allegedly planning to escape Australia by setting sail from Far North Queensland to southeast Asia, before stepping on a jet to eastern Europe.

Dramatic bodycam footage showed the moment officers approached the container on the Gold Coast Highway at Bilinga, at the NSW border.

He accidentally gave himself away when an officer knocked on the side of the freight and he tapped back.

In video of his arrest, officers from Queensland's crime and intelligence command shouted 'armed police! armed police!' as they opened the door to the container.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xPF8_0hQ2BDub00
Baluch - dubbed 'Australia's Pablo Escobar' - was captured by police after he was found inside a shipping container inside a truck on the NSW-Queensland border (pictured at Bankstown Airport after extradition)

What is AN0M?

The Australian Federal Police in June revealed a breathtaking three-year tech ploy which led to 4,000 police executing 525 search warrants.

Senior bikies and mafia figures were tricked into buying hi-tech phones that would supposedly let them messages one another, free of police snooping.

But the ANoM phones were actually designed by the FBI and allowed Australian police to read the texts of organised crime figures.

Police watched in real time as alleged crooks spilled their secrets to one another on their own app.

Some 21 execution plots were foiled and drug and gun smuggling networks dismantled.

Some 224 people have been arrested, $44,934,457 in cash seized, as well as 104 weapons, 3.7 tonnes of drugs and multi-million dollar assets.

Alleged crooks even paid six-monthly subscription fees to the police - the money only further reinforcing law enforcement methods.

A figure in a dark t-shirt was then handcuffed beside a police car.

'Officers noticed some suspicious items with the container that wasn't properly locked and other things that caught their attention,' organised crime squad commander Detective Superintendent Rob Crichlow told reporters.

'There was a knock on the side of the truck and he knocked back. He was a bit shocked and ultimately good police work secured his arrest.

'We suspect that the person... thought it was a drop off point - that he was being signalled that it is safe.

'Of course, he didn't realise it was a constable.'

Baluch, who once owned Cervo restaurant in Northbridge, was swept up by police in June as part of the AN0M raids.

Law enforcement designed an encrypted app and marketed it to underworld figures so investigators could monitor their communications.

Detectives started investigating Baluch last year after receiving a tip about a man gambling a huge amount of money at Star Casino.

The betting was flagged as potential money laundering and kicked off an investigation that eventually became focused on drug trafficking.

Then-NSW Police Minister David Elliott paid tribute to the constable who knocked on the truck.

'I'm tracking down the constable that did the famous knock on the side of the truck,' he said.

'He'll get a beer and a hug from me when the borders open and if that's not an enticement for Queensland to open the borders, I don't know what is.'

He was released from custody under strict conditions, including $4 million surety on his waterfront home in Bayview, which is in the process of being seized by authorities.

Baluch was charged with high-level drug crimes over a 900kg shipment of cocaine into Australia that had a street value of $270 million, and will also face charges for his breach of bail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Rrdu_0hQ2BDub00
Baluch was caught in the back of a luxury car in a truck at the Queensland-NSW border in November as he attempted to evade capture after weeks on the run 

HOW THE COPS CAUGHT BALUCH

2020: Mostafa Baluch was arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged organised crime sting plotting to supply three tonnes of cocaine in NSW.

Detectives started the investigation after receiving a tip about a person gambling a huge amount of money at the Star Casino.

The betting was flagged as potential money laundering and kicked off an investigation that eventually became focused on drug trafficking.

June 2021: Charged with drug offences when his Bayview home on Sydney's northern beaches was raided

October 22, 2021: He was granted bail on several conditions and was forced to wear an ankle monitor

October 25, 2021: The tracking device stopped working and police began urgently tracking down the fugitive

October 26, 2021: Baluch was due to face court but didn't arrive. Police believe they spotted Baluch in the backseat of a black Range Rover as it travelled east on the M4 at Croydon.

November 4: Police raid homes in Potts Hill and Yagoona in Sydney's south-west in their manhunt for Baluch. They seized more than $250,000 cash, about 200g of cocaine, 485g of an unknown substance, mobile phones, and an electronic money counter

November 5: Organised crime squad commander Detective Superintendent Rob Crichlow said police are closing in on the hunt to find the fugitive and believed he was still in NSW.

November 10: Baluch is captured by police on the NSW-Queensland border when police intercepted a truck. Baluch was found hiding in the boot of a Mercedes SUV in a shipping container on the back of the truck.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Serial driving offender accused of killing a grandfather in horror crash while out on bail is released to a 'healing centre' where she'll get trips to the gym and cinema - after tearful plea in court

A woman who allegedly killed a Melbourne grandfather in a horror crash has been released on bail - and will be free to go shopping and bushwalking at a 'healing centre'. Alisha Jane Fagan - who is accused of killing Sedat Hassan while on bail for a string of separate charges that are mostly driving related - has been bailed again after a tearful appearance in front of a magistrate.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

She died hiding behind Mummy: The sickening violence that left Olivia, 9, blasted to death at foot of her stairs

It was past bedtime and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel should have been drifting into a comfortable sleep in the safety of her family home. Instead, in a horrific set of freak circumstances, her mother opened the front door to investigate a commotion outside and within seconds a gun-toting gangster had shot Olivia and left her dying at the foot of the stairs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaynna Blaze
Person
Scott Cam
Daily Mail

Jilted knifeman, 26, who stabbed and strangled his friend, 19, to death and tried to set fire to her body after she rejected his advances and said she thought of him 'more as a brother' is jailed for minimum of 21 years

A jilted knifeman who stabbed and strangled his friend to death before trying to set fire to her body after she rejected his advances has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years. Halefom Weldeyohannes, 26, repeatedly knifed 19-year-old Yordanos Brhane at her home in Unett Street, Birmingham, on July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Manhunt#Nrl#Daily Mail Australia#Channel Nine
Daily Mail

Driver, 30, denies causing deaths of Cambridge physicist, 40, and her 78-year-old father by dangerous driving when Alfa Romeo ploughed into family-of-five

A driver has denied causing the death of a father and daughter by dangerous driving after he rammed his car into the family of five. Cambridge physicist Noga Sella, 40, and her 78-year-old father Yoram Hirshfield died on August 10 after they were involved in a crash with a black Alfa Romeo outside a multistorey car park in Ramsgate, Kent.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Motorcyclist’s widow demands chief constable resigns after she was forced to carry out her own investigation into the crash that killed him following police bungles

The widow of a motor-cyclist killed in a crash has called for a chief constable to resign after she had to pay for an accident report to convince officers to take action against the driver. Retired engineer David Fudge, 66, was with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis, 88,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'There's no excuse': Police are slammed for failures in search for Owami Davies after officers found student nurse sleeping in friend's doorway the same day she was reported missing

Police forces looking for Owami Davies were today told there was 'no excuse' for getting facts and evidence wrong as mystery still surrounds the whereabouts of the student nurse who went missing nearly seven weeks ago. Essex Police and neighbouring Scotland Yard - which still has no evidence that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 25, who had 21 babies via surrogate with Turkish millionaire, 57, before he was arrested on money laundering charges shares her anguish and says 'all thoughts are busy just waiting for my husband to come home'

A former stripper, who's had 21 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband before he was arrested on charges of money laundering, has revealed she struggles to focus on joyous things as she still hopes for his return from prison. Kristina Ozturk, 25, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'Nasty to hear, but as an actress doesn't she know the show must go on?': Royal expert says Meghan should have expected to still do official visit on South Africa tour later that day after 'fire' in baby Archie's room

Meghan Markle would have known that the 'show must go on' and her engagements had to continue after a 'fire' broke out in her son Archie's room in South Africa where he was meant to be sleeping, a royal expert said today. Archie, then four months old, was not in...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Insane moment a gang of young thugs in a stolen Toyota LandCruiser smash into the window of a petrol station only to steal lollies, chips and ice creams

A gang of young thugs have used a stolen ute to smash through the window of a petrol station only to take off with lollies, chips and ice creams. CCTV footage captured the moment the Toyota Landcruiser knocked down two bollards at the front of United Petroleum station in Noonamah, Darwin, around 11pm on Wednesday, before slamming into a protective roller door and shattering the glass.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

557K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy