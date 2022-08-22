ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22nd annual Women in the Outdoors event scheduled for Saturday

By By Crystal Wimberly
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 3 days ago
The 22nd annual Women in the Outdoors event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Red Hills State Park Lakeside Shelter.
The annual event will host a variety of classes attendees can choose to participate in throughout the day including canoes/kayaking, photography, wine bottle gnomes, smoking meat, self defense, gun safety, geocaching, fishing, belly dancing, massage therapy and more.
The cost is $55 and all women, aged 12 and older, are invited to attend.
Registration includes participation in the courses, lunch, a one year subscription to the Turkey Country magazine, use of equipment and supplies.
For more information, contact Michelle Waller at 812-881-5389 or send an email to: lawrencecoilwito@gmail.com.

