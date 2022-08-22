Read full article on original website
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Arrest Two Juveniles for Attempted Carjacking
Delaware State Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Wilmington, DE for robbery and related charges following an attempted carjacking that occurred Tuesday night. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 6:37 p.m., in the parking lot of Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike,...
Two Juveniles Arrested for Carjacking in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – Two teenagers were arrested for an attempted carjacking Tuesday night in Wilmington....
firststateupdate.com
Just In: County Police Investigating Newark-Area Shooting Wednesday
New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting in Glasgow. Just before 2:10, Wednesday afternoon rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder, along with New Castle County Paramedics and Police resound to 41 Winterhaven Drive In Newark for reports of a shooting. Trooper 4, already in the air patrolling,...
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Worker Airlifted After Being Electrocuted In Bear Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating an incident that left a worker in critical condition. Officials said at approximately 4:46 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics were called to the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway, in Bear, for reports of a subject that had been electrocuted. Upon arrival, Paramedics found a...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN, JILL CRAVEN
(Wilmington, DE 19808) This afternoon (Aug 23) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Limerick Circle in the community of Linden Green II, for the report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 43-year-old Jill Craven...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday...
WBOC
Suspect Sought After Nearly Running Dover Officer Over With Car
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are asking the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect who almost struck an officer with a car. Police said the officer was at the Walgreens at 1001 Forrest Ave. last Thursday evening, when a male suspect was seen walking out of the store without paying for merchandise.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: County Police Searching For Suspect That Reportedly Rammed Multiple Police Vehicles
Just before 2:00, New Castle County Police were reportedly trying to stop a driver for an unknown reason. The driver reportedly fled from officers, ramming two police vehicles, during the pursuit according to sources familiar with the chase. Police have focused their search on the Old Mill Manor neighborhood off...
firststateupdate.com
County Police End Richardson Park Shelter In Place, Death Investigation Underway
New Castle County Police conducting a death investigation in Richardson Park. Officials said the situation on Westmoreland Avenue has been resolved. The New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit is on scene conducting a death investigation. Police said there is no threat to the safety of the public....
3 men shot in Chester, Delaware County
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.
NBC Philadelphia
Box of Guns Mistakenly Delivered to Delaware County High School
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A box of guns was delivered to a Delaware County high school in what police called an "honest mistake." Police said the delivery to Chester High School was a mistake on the part of FedEx, but parents say it couldn’t come at a worse time – when schools are laser-focused on keeping children safe as they’re getting ready to return to class.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
WBOC
Dover Police Say Fleeing Suspect Pointed Gun at Officer
DOVER, Del. - A 46-year-old man is behind bars following accusations that he fled a traffic stop and pointed a handgun at a Dover police officer who was chasing after him. Police said that early last Thursday, the officer conducted a vehicle stop in the area of River Road and Kent Avenue for a traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger later identified as Timothy Safford, got out of the vehicle and began to run. Police said the officer ran after Safford, who pointed a black handgun at the officer prior to throwing the gun over a fence into a heavily wooded area. Safford was eventually taken into custody and found in possession of .3 grams of MDMA and 4 grams of crack cocaine, according to police. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, however the firearm has not yet been recovered.
WGMD Radio
Update: Investigation into Fatal Hit-&-Run Fatality Takes New Turn
Maryland State Police are now investigating two vehicles of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in Wicomico County last week. 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes died at the scene after being struck on Northbound Route 13 near Oliphant Street, as he was operating a scooter. Initially, police reported...
Charges upheld against 1, as police work to ID 2nd suspect in killing of police officer’s son
Murder charges have been upheld against one of the men accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Hyram Hill, a Philadelphia police officer’s son, in January. Investigators are now working to identify a second person of interest in the case.
WBOC
Attempted Murder/Home Invasion Investigation in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.-The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder in Salisbury. Officials say it happened on August 8th on Honeysuckle Drive. Several people broke into a home, exchanging gunfire with the victim according to the Sheriff's office. The intruders took off in a stolen vehicle-one is believed to have been hit in the shooting.
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Assistance in Shooting
SALISBURY, MD – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to assist with...
fox29.com
Wilmington community holds prayer rally for 2 killed at local park
WILMINGTON, De. - Calls for change grew stronger in a Delaware community where a teenager and a young pregnant woman were both fatally shot in a weekend shooting. Community groups and loved ones gathered at Chambers Park in Wilmington Tuesday night for a prayer rally. The park was where police...
Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.
