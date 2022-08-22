WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — 7News got a tour Friday of an area you’ve probably never seen, unless you lost something at the airport – the TSA’s lost and found at Dulles. The TSA says it’s very common for people to forget to grab all their things after going through a security checkpoint. The agency holds items that are left for about 30 days in rooms at all three major area airports.

DULLES, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO