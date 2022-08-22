Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Related
WJLA
United Health Foundation Positively Impacts The Health Of DC Children
As Washington, D.C. children and families return to school, Children’s National, enabled by a partnership with the United Health Foundation, has been hard at work over the past year to ensure students are ready to learn. The Children’s mobile unit is helping better address the issue of absenteeism due to health issues by bringing care directly to families in Wards 7 and 8, as well as connecting them with needed services.
WJLA
DC schools racing the clock for new AC units, general repairs before students return
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The countdown is on for D.C. Public Schools to open for the first day. As parents and teachers prepare, the District and the Department of General Services are working to make sure schools are ready. Which may not be the case quite yet. 7News On...
WJLA
Blind caregiver doesn't let disability slow her down from caring for Bethesda seniors
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Bethesda, Md. blind caregiver is being recognized for her service to seniors living in the community. Michelle Lindsay is a legally blind immigrant from Jamaica who came to the Maryland area in 2015. “I came to the United States with an issue going on...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. schools hosting back-to-school fair for kids at Wheaton Mall
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — In one of the largest back-to-school fairs in the region -- Montgomery County is calling all students to come to Westfield Wheaton Mall Saturday morning. MCPS families will have a chance to pick up resources from county government agencies and nonprofit organizations and also get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Flight Adventure Park opens in Springfield with focus on STEM
SPRINGFEILD, Va. (7News) — As students get ready to go back to school, a newly retrofitted adventure park is opening its doors so kids can have fun and learn outside the classroom. Flight Adventure Park in Springfield, Virginia opened its doors Friday along with aviators Captain Hoot Gibson, a...
WJLA
The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday.
WJLA
Community concerned about crime at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — There has been a lot of discussion on social media lately about a perceived increase in crime at the Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda, Md. This week, a person on Nextdoor.com wrote that they were at the currency exchange, converting U.S. Dollars into Euros and noticed teenagers following them. The person yelled at the teens and took their photos, prompting them to run away.
WJLA
Study to bring 'systemic change' to Frederick Co. Fire Dept. after captain killed in blaze
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services on Friday shared their finalized external review regarding the line of duty death of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird on Aug. 11, 2021. On Aug.11, 2021, Captain Joshua Laird died while fighting a large house fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Off-duty FBI Police officer involved in NE DC shooting; large traffic delay results
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An off-duty FBI Police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday in Northeast D.C., the FBI told 7News. The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, NE. A look at the scene below:. The FBI sent 7News the...
WJLA
Inside look at Dulles' lost & found area, and how you can file a claim at all DMV airports
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — 7News got a tour Friday of an area you’ve probably never seen, unless you lost something at the airport – the TSA’s lost and found at Dulles. The TSA says it’s very common for people to forget to grab all their things after going through a security checkpoint. The agency holds items that are left for about 30 days in rooms at all three major area airports.
WJLA
Stunning collection of antique farm equipment set for auction in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thousands of people are expected to travel from far and wide to a farm in Northern Virginia Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, for a chance to bid in what’s believed to be among the largest antique farm equipment auctions ever in our region.
WJLA
Metro service suspended on Silver, Blue lines; GM Clarke says 'trespasser' on tracks
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Blue and Silver Line service was suspended Saturday between McPherson Square & Arlington Cemetery and Clarendon due to an unauthorized person on the tracks outside Rosslyn Saturday evening, WMATA officials said. Metro also said that riders should expect delays to Franconia-Springfield and Wiehle-Reston East due...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Police searching for suspect in shooting that left man, woman injured in Chinatown
WASHINGTON (7News) — A search is underway for a suspect linked to a shooting that happened on 7th Street in Northwest D.C. Around 10:41 p.m. Thursday, D.C. police were called to a report of gunshots when they learned a man and a woman were shot in Chinatown. The two shootings took place just a block from each other, police said.
WJLA
Woman attacked by pants-less man on popular Fairfax County trail, police say
HERNDON, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police is investigating after they say a woman was attacked by a pants-less man while walking on a popular trail Friday. Officers responded to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Friday around 8:12 a.m. for a report of a man who grabbed a woman. The woman was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5.
WJLA
Father, stepmother charged in connection to death of 5-year-old girl in Capitol Heights
CAPITAL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — The father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl who died after suffering blunt force trauma have been charged and arrested in connection to her death, according to Prince George's County Police Department. Pradel Delinois, 44, and Ornelie Charles, 42, have been charged with child...
WJLA
Car bursts into flames on outer loop of Beltway near Greenbelt, nobody injured
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Twitter user @realmoe0 captured a startling photo of a vehicle fire Saturday on the outer loop of the Beltway, prior to the BW Parkway in Greenbelt. The incident took place a little before 6:30 p.m. The Prince George's County Fire Department told 7News...
WJLA
Police investigate woman's homicide in Hyattsville after welfare check: PGPD
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a homicide Sunday after a woman was found dead following a welfare check, according to a series of tweets from the department. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to an address in the 2000 block of...
WJLA
44-year-old man found dead inside apartment in Landover; police investigating as homicide
LANDOVER, Md. — A 44-year-old man was found dead inside of a Landover, Md. apartment Thursday afternoon following a call for a welfare check, Prince George's County Police Department said. PGPD officers were called to the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for a welfare check when they found, 44-year-old...
Comments / 0