United Health Foundation Positively Impacts The Health Of DC Children

As Washington, D.C. children and families return to school, Children’s National, enabled by a partnership with the United Health Foundation, has been hard at work over the past year to ensure students are ready to learn. The Children’s mobile unit is helping better address the issue of absenteeism due to health issues by bringing care directly to families in Wards 7 and 8, as well as connecting them with needed services.
WASHINGTON, DC
Education
WJLA

Flight Adventure Park opens in Springfield with focus on STEM

SPRINGFEILD, Va. (7News) — As students get ready to go back to school, a newly retrofitted adventure park is opening its doors so kids can have fun and learn outside the classroom. Flight Adventure Park in Springfield, Virginia opened its doors Friday along with aviators Captain Hoot Gibson, a...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WJLA

Community concerned about crime at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — There has been a lot of discussion on social media lately about a perceived increase in crime at the Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda, Md. This week, a person on Nextdoor.com wrote that they were at the currency exchange, converting U.S. Dollars into Euros and noticed teenagers following them. The person yelled at the teens and took their photos, prompting them to run away.
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Inside look at Dulles' lost & found area, and how you can file a claim at all DMV airports

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — 7News got a tour Friday of an area you’ve probably never seen, unless you lost something at the airport – the TSA’s lost and found at Dulles. The TSA says it’s very common for people to forget to grab all their things after going through a security checkpoint. The agency holds items that are left for about 30 days in rooms at all three major area airports.
DULLES, VA
WJLA

Woman attacked by pants-less man on popular Fairfax County trail, police say

HERNDON, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police is investigating after they say a woman was attacked by a pants-less man while walking on a popular trail Friday. Officers responded to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Friday around 8:12 a.m. for a report of a man who grabbed a woman. The woman was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

