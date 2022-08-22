ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa

While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Gas Leak Forces Owasso Road Closure On Garnett

The City of Owasso said Garnett Road is closed from E. 96th Street N. to the entrance of the Smith Farm Market at N. 121st E. Avenue near Academy after a gas line was hit. Authorities said that Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) estimated the road to be closed from five to six hours as crews work to repair the site.
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Election results for Tulsa City Council races

TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa

Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Scheels is eyeing Tulsa location at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Scheels, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, may soon be opening it’s first store in Oklahoma. This statement released by CEO Steve M. Scheel indicates they are strongly considering the 71st Street corridor location:. “SCHEELS is excited to announce the company is...
TULSA, OK
#Tulsa Transit
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Compound bow stolen from ice cream truck in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A compound bow, ice cream truck and north Tulsa flea market... this story gets more bizarre with each detail. Tulsa police responded to a fight outside the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo. They say it was the middle of the afternoon, around 3:15 p.m. when a man they later identified as Jim Remer stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking lot of the flea market.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24

Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
news9.com

New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa

A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

City Annexation Causes Confusion Among Property Owners

PRYOR, Oklahoma - On December 27, 2021, we reported the City of Pryor had grown by 90 acres north of town. Our article stated that a portion of the annexed land fell within the Stonegate Development, a gated community located 1.5 miles west of highway 69 on East 470 Rd. We have recently learned that our article was not entirely accurate. In our continued investigation of The Meadows at Stonegate, we discovered we are not the only ones confused with what property the annexation included.
PRYOR, OK
news9.com

2 Injured After Overnight Crash Along Highway 75

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says two men are hurt after a crash along Highway 75 in Tulsa. According to OHP, the crash happened near West 17th and Highway 75. Troopers say one of the men was driving recklessly and crashed into the back of another car, pinning that driver inside.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Guns Recovered In 2 Separate Incidents At Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public School has only been in school since Thursday but officials say they have already recovered three guns from campuses in two separate incidents. The district says that on Friday it received a tip about a student with a gun at Phoenix Rising and on Monday two guns were found in the bags of two students following a fight at East Central High. TPS will not disclose disciplinary action against the students.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Wednesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 75 near West 23rd Street. Troopers say witnesses told them one car was driving recklessly and rear-ended another car. Both drivers were taken to the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Murder warrant issued for Pryor man

PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Police Department (PPD) says a first degree murder warrant has been issued for a Pryor man. They are actively searching for Brandon Lean Sudduth. They say Aug. 18 Tylor Adams was assaulted at The Park @12Twenty Apartments near S.E. 9th and Oklahoma Street. Adams...
PRYOR, OK

