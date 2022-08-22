Read full article on original website
news9.com
Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa
While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
KTUL
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board approves toll rates for PlatePay conversion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met August 23 and approved two agenda items. The items are aimed at aiding in the conversion to PlatePay, or cashless tolling. The routine vote helps establish the PlatePay toll rates for drivers along the Cimarron Turnpike as well as PlatePay...
news9.com
Gas Leak Forces Owasso Road Closure On Garnett
The City of Owasso said Garnett Road is closed from E. 96th Street N. to the entrance of the Smith Farm Market at N. 121st E. Avenue near Academy after a gas line was hit. Authorities said that Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) estimated the road to be closed from five to six hours as crews work to repair the site.
Cherokee Nation using innovative method to replace bridge
Crews are using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge that was damaged during catastrophic flooding earlier this year.
Election results for Tulsa City Council races
TULSA, Okla. — Many eyes are on Oklahoma this Election Day as dozens of candidates are vying for elected positions at the local, state and federal levels. FOX23 has been covering elections across Green Country Tuesday evening. In the city of Tulsa, the ballot was packed for voters. There...
news9.com
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
Scheels is eyeing Tulsa location at Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. — Scheels, a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, may soon be opening it’s first store in Oklahoma. This statement released by CEO Steve M. Scheel indicates they are strongly considering the 71st Street corridor location:. “SCHEELS is excited to announce the company is...
KTUL
918 Cerveza beer to be carried in over 60 QuikTrip locations across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 918 Cerveza is a brewing collaboration between Cabin Boys and FC Tulsa that has been part of the community for over a year now. The Mexican-style lager was canned and placed in grocery stores, liquor stores, and restaurants across the Tulsa area last March.
Compound bow stolen from ice cream truck in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A compound bow, ice cream truck and north Tulsa flea market... this story gets more bizarre with each detail. Tulsa police responded to a fight outside the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo. They say it was the middle of the afternoon, around 3:15 p.m. when a man they later identified as Jim Remer stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking lot of the flea market.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24
Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
news9.com
New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa
A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
pryorinfopub.com
City Annexation Causes Confusion Among Property Owners
PRYOR, Oklahoma - On December 27, 2021, we reported the City of Pryor had grown by 90 acres north of town. Our article stated that a portion of the annexed land fell within the Stonegate Development, a gated community located 1.5 miles west of highway 69 on East 470 Rd. We have recently learned that our article was not entirely accurate. In our continued investigation of The Meadows at Stonegate, we discovered we are not the only ones confused with what property the annexation included.
news9.com
2 Injured After Overnight Crash Along Highway 75
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says two men are hurt after a crash along Highway 75 in Tulsa. According to OHP, the crash happened near West 17th and Highway 75. Troopers say one of the men was driving recklessly and crashed into the back of another car, pinning that driver inside.
news9.com
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
news9.com
Guns Recovered In 2 Separate Incidents At Tulsa Public Schools
Tulsa Public School has only been in school since Thursday but officials say they have already recovered three guns from campuses in two separate incidents. The district says that on Friday it received a tip about a student with a gun at Phoenix Rising and on Monday two guns were found in the bags of two students following a fight at East Central High. TPS will not disclose disciplinary action against the students.
Multiple schools placed on lock down in McAlester as police search for two suspects
MCALESTER, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/24/22, 12:20 p.m.: According to a Facebook post from the City of McAlester, police are searching for John Wayne Crotts in a wooded area near the former Spirit Aerosystems building on Electric Avenue. Crotts is wanted for questioning in the suspicious death of a former...
Two sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 75
TULSA, Okla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Wednesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 75 near West 23rd Street. Troopers say witnesses told them one car was driving recklessly and rear-ended another car. Both drivers were taken to the...
Murder warrant issued for Pryor man
PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Police Department (PPD) says a first degree murder warrant has been issued for a Pryor man. They are actively searching for Brandon Lean Sudduth. They say Aug. 18 Tylor Adams was assaulted at The Park @12Twenty Apartments near S.E. 9th and Oklahoma Street. Adams...
