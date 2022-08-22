ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Cajun defense impresses in fall football scrimmages

By Karaski Melvin
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As Louisiana football preparations turn toward its season opener at southeastern, the defensive unit has impressed the coaching staff during fall camp.

The defensive unit were able to collect a number of turnovers in both scrimmages.

In the second scrimmage Eric Garror ended an offensive drive quarterbacked by Chandler Fields with a pick.

You got a lot of guys back there that can play and that run really well, that can play fast but I think you have some veterans on the back end that are really intelligent that play fast. And some of it is poor ball security on the offense but some of it is great plays. I mean Eric’s interception at the end of the deal was an unbelievable mid point play and I mean just phenomenal,” Desormeaux explained following the second scrimmage Saturday.

