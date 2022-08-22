Ayden Williams Defines Ole Miss Decision, Impact of State Pride

Ole Miss recruit Ayden Williams explains why he committed, including wanting to stay within the state of Mississippi.

For over two years, top wide receiver recruit Ayden Williams has been targeted by programs from across the country.

The Ridgeland (Miss.) High School prospect earned offers from programs like Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and Oregon besides Ole Miss .

Sunday marked an important win for the Rebels along the recruiting trail, hopefully setting a trend for in-state prospects to seriously consider and eventually sign their letters of intent with Ole Miss instead of leaving the state borders for college.

For Ole Miss football to take that next step and consistently compete with the likes of Alabama and Georgia, winning battles for top Mississippi prospects is an absolute must.

As for Williams, he wanted to play for “State U” and represent the fine people of Mississippi. It’s evident when one watches the genuine response within this video:

Watching Williams, it was an original and heartfelt comment. Like so many who cheer on Ole Miss, he wants to wear the powdered blue uniforms and run out of the tunnel at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

There are other reasons Williams probably wanted to play for the Rebels besides state pride, with one making the most logical sense.

With Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin running a high-powered passing attack, that probably helped Ole Miss secure his commitment. It's hard for any given wide receiver prospect not to like how the Rebels pass the football.

