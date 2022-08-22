ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ayden Williams Defines Ole Miss Decision, Impact of State Pride

By Brian Smith
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goRDn_0hQ29LMa00

Ole Miss recruit Ayden Williams explains why he committed, including wanting to stay within the state of Mississippi.

For over two years, top wide receiver recruit Ayden Williams has been targeted by programs from across the country.

The Ridgeland (Miss.) High School prospect earned offers from programs like Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and Oregon besides Ole Miss .

Sunday marked an important win for the Rebels along the recruiting trail, hopefully setting a trend for in-state prospects to seriously consider and eventually sign their letters of intent with Ole Miss instead of leaving the state borders for college.

For Ole Miss football to take that next step and consistently compete with the likes of Alabama and Georgia, winning battles for top Mississippi prospects is an absolute must.

As for Williams, he wanted to play for “State U” and represent the fine people of Mississippi. It’s evident when one watches the genuine response within this video:

Watching Williams, it was an original and heartfelt comment. Like so many who cheer on Ole Miss, he wants to wear the powdered blue uniforms and run out of the tunnel at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

There are other reasons Williams probably wanted to play for the Rebels besides state pride, with one making the most logical sense.

With Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin running a high-powered passing attack, that probably helped Ole Miss secure his commitment. It's hard for any given wide receiver prospect not to like how the Rebels pass the football.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss announces gameday enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

The Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience will be a little bit different in 2022. The Rebels announces enhancements to the gameday experience will be introduced this season, including revamps to audio across the field, LED lights and ease-of-access policies such as more point-of-sale terminals and customer facing credit card readers. A full...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Ole Miss makes several gameday enhancements

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A complete overhaul of the sound system at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is among several gameday enhancements Ole Miss made in preparation for the 2022 football season. Other enhancements include improved parking scanners and 250 new point-of-sale terminals. Open this link to view the list of enhancements. The...
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Important Rule Changes for the 2022 College Football Season

OXFORD, Miss. – It has become a familiar scene for college football fans. An up-tempo offense is driving the ball at a fast pace and to slow them down, a defense has a mysterious injury forcing play to be stopped. Of course, usually the injured player makes a miraculous...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Ridgeland, MS
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, MS
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
State
South Carolina State
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Announces Football Gameday Enhancements

After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via e-mail...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
QSR magazine

Pokemoto Opens First Mississippi Location

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the Mississippi market. Being near “Ole Miss” provides exposure to Pokemoto’s core targeted audience – Millennials and Gen Zs. The location features Pokemoto’s brand new interior graphic design package, signage and menu items.
OXFORD, MS
WATE

Mississippi student goes viral with first day of school dance

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
hottytoddy.com

The South Lamar Bed & Breakfast Opens in Renovated 1870s Home

When Lafayette County native Scott Lewis left Dallas to return to Oxford to raise his three children, he didn’t just buy a home, he bought one of Oxford’s oldest homes in the historic downtown district. The house would not only be a home for him and his family,...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Rebels#Vaught Hemingway Stadium
panolian.com

Support for Mike coming from all over county

It’s that time of the year again. The Shriners 100 Gun Raffle is exactly a month from today on Sept. 24 at the Wahabi Shriners Temple in Jackson. I hear they have started selling tickets hard down there already so they can finally beat that laughing, bragging fellow from Batesville.
BATESVILLE, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Wanda Halbert out of country as her offices close to catch up, official says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After deciding to close all the Shelby County Clerk’s offices for the week, Clerk Wanda Halbert left the country, according to the state comptroller. “The clerk’s decision to travel to Jamaica this week shows that her apologies were meaningless,” wrote Comptroller Jason Mumpower in a news release. “Her decision to take a trip damages her credibility and shows a complete lack of awareness. The clerk is AWOL while her staff is left behind trying to clean up the mess.”
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
deltanews.tv

New details in death threat to Panola supervisor

Panola County Supervisors tell the Delta News tonight, they're taking a death threat against one of the board members very seriously. Delta News reporter Dennis Turner shows us what investigators say, prompted the threat, and why county leaders may not be able to do much about it. The letter to...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

The Current Situation is looking to the future

During the summer of 2021, Mike Kistler placed a flyer on the wall of Sweet Lorraine's Guitar Shop in the Hernando Square, looking for a drummer. Riley Bittel and his brother Reece took a flyer tab with a phone number and took a chance. That phone call changed their lives.
HERNANDO, MS
actionnews5.com

Campaign letter from Republican State Senate candidate sparks controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elections for State Senate in Tennessee are less than three months away. In Shelby County, Republican Candidate for District 31, Brent Taylor, sent a fundraising letter to constituents, saying in part that he would be a candidate who would keep newly elected District Attorney Steve Mulroy accountable.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy