With young playmakers, the Bengals' defense looks dynamic in loss to the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. –– On a play in the middle of the second quarter on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals rookie safety Dax Hill got cornerback Delonte Hood’s attention.

Hill saw the New York Giants’ setup behind the line of scrimmage and relayed it to Hood. Then Hill blitzed on the play and created pressure in the backfield.

In a preseason where the Bengals have hardly played their starters, moments like that one from Hill have made the Bengals’ coaching staff even more confident in the team’s defense entering the regular season.

On Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the Giants beat the Bengals 25-22. On a great day for the Bengals’ second string defense playing alongside Hill, the young playmakers on their defense kept the team in the game with a dominant first half.

"I’m learning every day in the meeting room," Hill said. "There’s something to be learned every day. I just want to keep learning and not settle for what I’m doing now."

In the fourth quarter, following a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Jacques Patrick that put the Bengals ahead with three minutes left in the game, the Bengals’ third and fourth-stringers on defense allowed the game-winning score. Giants quarterback Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown to wide receiver Alex Bachman with 42 seconds left.

Before the last-minute touchdown, the Bengals’ young defenders who project to play big roles in 2022 showed how the defense can take the next step.

"These games are so critical (for the young defensive players)," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "For them to go out there and play in this league is invaluable for some guys. We’re hoping they learn from it and making the most of the opportunities they get."

For the second consecutive week, Hill used the first half to showcase why he’s the future of the Bengals’ secondary. Hill played the biggest role in the Bengals holding the Giants’ starters to just 7 points in the first half.

Hill was the Bengals’ biggest addition to the defense this offseason, and he’s showing why he can be a significant reason the unit takes another step forward.

"To see Dax go out there and put it on tape... that’s what you want to see," Bengals veteran safety Mike Thomas said. "Whatever you messed up that first game, did you get better. Did you correct it. (He) did it and I’m proud of (him)."

On top of the performance from Hill, second-year defensive ends Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample made drive-changing plays against the Giants’ starters. With pressure up the middle by rookie defensive tackle Zach Carter, a drive-ending fourth-down tackle against the run by Ossai, a tackle for loss on a screen by Sample and sound, physical play by rookie safety Tycen Anderson, the Bengals took a 9-7 lead into halftime.

"They did a great job bringing in so many dudes who make plays in the secondary, at the linebacker position and on the defensive line," Anderson said. "We’re going out there and balling with each other."

Then in the second half, rookie defensive lineman Jeff Gunter showed his upside as a pass rusher for the second consecutive week. On one play, he ducked under a tackle and trucked through a guard to hit the Giants’ quarterback.

The Bengals are banking on young players like Ossai, Sample, Carter, Gunter and Hill to develop and help the defense improve in 2022. Sunday’s game against the Giants was a step in the right direction.

"It’s a blessing, and I’m so excited for this season," Carter said. "There’s a lot of big things in store."

Even though the Giants were playing most of their starters on offense, Hill was the most impactful player on the field. On the first third down of the game, Hill defended the Giants running back and made a diving stop in front of the first down line. He delivered a tough tackle in the middle of the field. He took advantage of his speed as he played free safety.

With seven minutes left in the first quarter, Hill got his first interception of the preseason. On a pass from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, starting Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger tipped the ball up in the air. Hill recovered from the back-half of the field, used his anticipation skills and made a headfirst diving catch to finish the interception.

"I’ve been working every practice, making sure my hands are getting better," Hill said. "The ball just found me, so I made a play."

Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen was erratic, and offensive tackle D’Ante Smith had three holding penalties in the first half to set back the offense. But rookie left guard Cordell Volson was solid in his biggest opportunity to prove he can be the starter in the regular season.

While he didn’t have many explosive blocks, Volson continued his run as the Bengals’ most productive guard in the preseason with his toughness and by being in the right position.

Taylor said Volson was a positive, and backup quarterback Brandon Allen said Volson showed the traits that can make him a good NFL guard. Volson was more critical of his performance.

"Obviously I would have liked to come out on top, but it was a good learning moment for all of us," Volson said. "It was beneficial because we’re getting the adjustments and we were in the whole game. We got into the flow of the game. But it would have been nice if we could have run the ball better early."

Bengals running back Chris Evans provided the only explosive play of the first half with a 73-yard kick return, and Evan McPherson made three kicks before the break as the Bengals took a 9-7 lead. Allen led an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the second half as the Bengals took a nine-point lead.

Then the Bengals defense allowed three second-half scores to the Giants, including the go-ahead touchdown with 42 seconds left in the game. When the Bengals got the ball back, they made it to the Giants's 43-yard line and got in McPherson's range for a game-tying 60-yard field goal.

But following a false start that set them back to the 48-yard line, the Bengals needed to try one more passing play with nine seconds left to set up McPherson. On a bubble screen to wide receiver Trenton Irwin, Giants linebacker Tomon Fox forced a fumble that ended the game.

"We challenged our guys to win the turnover battle, especially in the first half, and we did that," Taylor said. "That being said, there were some situations in the fourth quarter where we could have (taken) control of the game."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: With young playmakers, the Bengals' defense looks dynamic in loss to the Giants