Effective: 2022-08-24 19:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 745 AM MST THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 745 AM MST this morning for a portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, La Paz. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO