Winnebago pushing for another perfect football season
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The Winnebago Indians are arguably coming off their best football season in school history, running the table last year to an All Nations Conference title while producing a perfect 9-0 record. Winnebago was quite the force to be reckoned with in 2021, posting just over 50...
Warriors working toward another successful football season
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — After an eight-win season and a run to the Class 3A state quarterfinals, the Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School are entering the upcoming football season with a locked-in mindset. Whether it's in the weight room, the film room or on the practice field, an...
Kansas to perform at Sioux City Orpheum in October
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kansas will be performing at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. Fans will hear classics such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return, 'Fight Fire with Fire' and more. Tickets go on sale...
Hometown Farmer - Mink Creek Honey
BRUNSVILLE, Iowa — What started as a hobby has turned into 1,000 lbs. of honey harvested yearly!. The right attitude and the right gear. "If you just stay calm, you're going to end up a lot better off," said beekeeper and Mink Creek Honey owner Todd Osterbuhr. Both are...
Bishop Heelan opens dual-language elementary school
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bishop Heelan's "Cathedral Dual Language Academy" welcomed students on Wednesday, Aug. 24th. The bilingual school opened in 2019 as the first dual language program in the Bishop Heelan system. It has since expanded, from only a kindergarten class to now offering classes through third grade,...
No injuries in shot fired call in Riverside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday morning in Riverside. Police say at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 900 block of La Plante St. Officers located a homeowner who said that he...
With a brand new school building, classes begin at Hunt A+ Elementary for 2022-2023 year
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's back to school for most of Siouxland this week, including students in the Sioux City Community School District. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd, was the first day of school at the newly-opened Hunt A+ Elementary. The building was built to provide students with additional art, drama...
Tanker rolls on its side near CF Industries
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several Siouxland fire departments responded to a tanker truck that rolled on its side Tuesday morning. The tanker carrying anhydrous ammonia rolled on 1182 260th street just before 10:00 a.m. near CF industries. The street was blocked to traffic. No injuries were reported and several...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Henry White
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a man who is wanted for parole violation. Henry White is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his parole on a second-degree burglary conviction. White is 45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs...
South Dakota man wants to expand McCook Lake, raising concern from property owners
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man is requesting permits from the state to alter the shoreline of McCook Lake in North Sioux City. One man who owns property on the southeast end of the lake is hoping to expand waterfront property to new houses being built, but the lake association is sharing their concerns on the project with the public.
City of Vermillion hires new police chief
VERMILLION, SD — The City of Vermillion has announced the hiring of Crystal Brady as the new Vermillion Police Chief. Chief Brady first joined the Vermillion Police Department as an officer in the year 2000. Before that, she worked with the City of Vermillion/Clay County Emergency Communications Center as...
RSV cases rising in Siouxland among kids, elderly
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — RSV is a growing concern for healthcare experts around Sioux City, but there are a few things parents can do to help prevent it. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is most commonly found in infants and grade school children but recently has found its way into the elderly population.
Sioux City woman sentenced to prison for embezzlement of Social Security, SNAP funds
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is heading to prison for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the federal government. Margaret Ortega, 45, pleaded guilty, admitting to embezzling nearly $98,000 from the Social Security Administration. Court records say she hid her living arrangements with her husband,...
