Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Winnebago pushing for another perfect football season

WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The Winnebago Indians are arguably coming off their best football season in school history, running the table last year to an All Nations Conference title while producing a perfect 9-0 record. Winnebago was quite the force to be reckoned with in 2021, posting just over 50...
WINNEBAGO, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Warriors working toward another successful football season

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — After an eight-win season and a run to the Class 3A state quarterfinals, the Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School are entering the upcoming football season with a locked-in mindset. Whether it's in the weight room, the film room or on the practice field, an...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Kansas to perform at Sioux City Orpheum in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kansas will be performing at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. Fans will hear classics such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return, 'Fight Fire with Fire' and more. Tickets go on sale...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - Mink Creek Honey

BRUNSVILLE, Iowa — What started as a hobby has turned into 1,000 lbs. of honey harvested yearly!. The right attitude and the right gear. "If you just stay calm, you're going to end up a lot better off," said beekeeper and Mink Creek Honey owner Todd Osterbuhr. Both are...
BRUNSVILLE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Bishop Heelan opens dual-language elementary school

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bishop Heelan's "Cathedral Dual Language Academy" welcomed students on Wednesday, Aug. 24th. The bilingual school opened in 2019 as the first dual language program in the Bishop Heelan system. It has since expanded, from only a kindergarten class to now offering classes through third grade,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

No injuries in shot fired call in Riverside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday morning in Riverside. Police say at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 900 block of La Plante St. Officers located a homeowner who said that he...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Tanker rolls on its side near CF Industries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several Siouxland fire departments responded to a tanker truck that rolled on its side Tuesday morning. The tanker carrying anhydrous ammonia rolled on 1182 260th street just before 10:00 a.m. near CF industries. The street was blocked to traffic. No injuries were reported and several...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Henry White

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a man who is wanted for parole violation. Henry White is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his parole on a second-degree burglary conviction. White is 45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

City of Vermillion hires new police chief

VERMILLION, SD — The City of Vermillion has announced the hiring of Crystal Brady as the new Vermillion Police Chief. Chief Brady first joined the Vermillion Police Department as an officer in the year 2000. Before that, she worked with the City of Vermillion/Clay County Emergency Communications Center as...
VERMILLION, SD
siouxlandnews.com

RSV cases rising in Siouxland among kids, elderly

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — RSV is a growing concern for healthcare experts around Sioux City, but there are a few things parents can do to help prevent it. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is most commonly found in infants and grade school children but recently has found its way into the elderly population.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Community Policy