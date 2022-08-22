Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Winnebago pushing for another perfect football season
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The Winnebago Indians are arguably coming off their best football season in school history, running the table last year to an All Nations Conference title while producing a perfect 9-0 record. Winnebago was quite the force to be reckoned with in 2021, posting just over 50...
5th Down: South Dakota State | Journal one
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people. Introducing 5th Down, where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions. Garret Greenfield | Senior offensive lineman | Rock […]
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Aug. 22
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 22 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (Note: The Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason edition.)
kiwaradio.com
Interim Rock Valley CSD Superintendent Is Former Sheldon CSD Superintendent
Rock Valley, Iowa — Students going back to school in Rock Valley this Tuesday will meet a new superintendent. Well, a new interim superintendent anyway. And his name will be a familiar one to many Sheldon area residents. Former Rock Valley Community School District Superintendent Chad Janzen has resigned...
kscj.com
SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29
THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
siouxlandnews.com
Bishop Heelan opens dual-language elementary school
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bishop Heelan's "Cathedral Dual Language Academy" welcomed students on Wednesday, Aug. 24th. The bilingual school opened in 2019 as the first dual language program in the Bishop Heelan system. It has since expanded, from only a kindergarten class to now offering classes through third grade,...
siouxlandnews.com
Tanker rolls on its side near CF Industries
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several Siouxland fire departments responded to a tanker truck that rolled on its side Tuesday morning. The tanker carrying anhydrous ammonia rolled on 1182 260th street just before 10:00 a.m. near CF industries. The street was blocked to traffic. No injuries were reported and several...
siouxlandnews.com
No injuries in shot fired call in Riverside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday morning in Riverside. Police say at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 900 block of La Plante St. Officers located a homeowner who said that he...
Which Are the Best Bars in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
With more than 71,000 bars to choose from in the United States, it can be a rather daunting task to pick out the perfect place for your next night out with your drinking buddies. Luckily, 24/7 Wall St. has helped to narrow it down for you with their list of...
KELOLAND TV
More rain chances ahead in the coming days
Areas of central and western SD have picked up some welcome rain the past 24 hours. You can see the movement of some of the bigger storms near Pierre last evening. The below shows little if any rain in the official rain gauges in central SD in the towns listed, but we have picked up some nice downpours in the areas shaded in green.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Faces Felony Charge After Traffic Stop Just Into Iowa
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man faces a felony charge in Lyon County after an encounter with a Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy on Monday in the northwest corner of the county. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Arrest Log, 28-year-old Chad Austin Christopher of Sioux Falls...
kynt1450.com
Riverboat Days a Huge Success For Yankton
Riverboat Days 2022 took the Yankton community by storm over the weekend. The event saw food and art vendors, the Riverboat Days Parade, fireworks, and live musical performances by Colt Ford and Saving Abel. Riverboat Days Official Katie Greene says that the weekend was a huge success. Greene also says...
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Hubbard Hoot Owl Days
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The community of Hubbard, Nebraska is inviting you down to the annual Hoot Owl Days!. The weekend of August 27th and 28th will be full of events for everyone. With a 5k Motorcycle Poker Run, BBQ, and a street dance all planed for the weekend.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Teen Airlifted After Car Versus Moped Accident
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Rock Valley teen was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Monday, August 22, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 4:05 p.m., 15-year-old Caleb Baker of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Othe moped northbound on 19th Avenue in central Rock Valley. They tell us that 72-year-old Helen DeKam of Doon was westbound on 14th Street in a 2010 Chevy Equinox.
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - Mink Creek Honey
BRUNSVILLE, Iowa — What started as a hobby has turned into 1,000 lbs. of honey harvested yearly!. The right attitude and the right gear. "If you just stay calm, you're going to end up a lot better off," said beekeeper and Mink Creek Honey owner Todd Osterbuhr. Both are...
siouxlandnews.com
City of Vermillion hires new police chief
VERMILLION, SD — The City of Vermillion has announced the hiring of Crystal Brady as the new Vermillion Police Chief. Chief Brady first joined the Vermillion Police Department as an officer in the year 2000. Before that, she worked with the City of Vermillion/Clay County Emergency Communications Center as...
siouxlandnews.com
Kansas to perform at Sioux City Orpheum in October
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kansas will be performing at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. Fans will hear classics such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return, 'Fight Fire with Fire' and more. Tickets go on sale...
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota man wants to expand McCook Lake, raising concern from property owners
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man is requesting permits from the state to alter the shoreline of McCook Lake in North Sioux City. One man who owns property on the southeast end of the lake is hoping to expand waterfront property to new houses being built, but the lake association is sharing their concerns on the project with the public.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
