ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawarden, IA

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Winnebago pushing for another perfect football season

WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The Winnebago Indians are arguably coming off their best football season in school history, running the table last year to an All Nations Conference title while producing a perfect 9-0 record. Winnebago was quite the force to be reckoned with in 2021, posting just over 50...
WINNEBAGO, NE
KELOLAND

5th Down: South Dakota State | Journal one

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people. Introducing 5th Down, where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions. Garret Greenfield | Senior offensive lineman | Rock […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Aug. 22

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 22 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (Note: The Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason edition.)
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Hawarden, IA
Hawarden, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
kscj.com

SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29

THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Bishop Heelan opens dual-language elementary school

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bishop Heelan's "Cathedral Dual Language Academy" welcomed students on Wednesday, Aug. 24th. The bilingual school opened in 2019 as the first dual language program in the Bishop Heelan system. It has since expanded, from only a kindergarten class to now offering classes through third grade,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Tanker rolls on its side near CF Industries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several Siouxland fire departments responded to a tanker truck that rolled on its side Tuesday morning. The tanker carrying anhydrous ammonia rolled on 1182 260th street just before 10:00 a.m. near CF industries. The street was blocked to traffic. No injuries were reported and several...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

No injuries in shot fired call in Riverside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday morning in Riverside. Police say at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 900 block of La Plante St. Officers located a homeowner who said that he...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Everybody Up#American Football#West Sioux
KELOLAND TV

More rain chances ahead in the coming days

Areas of central and western SD have picked up some welcome rain the past 24 hours. You can see the movement of some of the bigger storms near Pierre last evening. The below shows little if any rain in the official rain gauges in central SD in the towns listed, but we have picked up some nice downpours in the areas shaded in green.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Riverboat Days a Huge Success For Yankton

Riverboat Days 2022 took the Yankton community by storm over the weekend. The event saw food and art vendors, the Riverboat Days Parade, fireworks, and live musical performances by Colt Ford and Saving Abel. Riverboat Days Official Katie Greene says that the weekend was a huge success. Greene also says...
YANKTON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Here’s when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Hubbard Hoot Owl Days

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The community of Hubbard, Nebraska is inviting you down to the annual Hoot Owl Days!. The weekend of August 27th and 28th will be full of events for everyone. With a 5k Motorcycle Poker Run, BBQ, and a street dance all planed for the weekend.
HUBBARD, NE
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Teen Airlifted After Car Versus Moped Accident

Rock Valley, Iowa– A Rock Valley teen was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Monday, August 22, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 4:05 p.m., 15-year-old Caleb Baker of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Othe moped northbound on 19th Avenue in central Rock Valley. They tell us that 72-year-old Helen DeKam of Doon was westbound on 14th Street in a 2010 Chevy Equinox.
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - Mink Creek Honey

BRUNSVILLE, Iowa — What started as a hobby has turned into 1,000 lbs. of honey harvested yearly!. The right attitude and the right gear. "If you just stay calm, you're going to end up a lot better off," said beekeeper and Mink Creek Honey owner Todd Osterbuhr. Both are...
BRUNSVILLE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

City of Vermillion hires new police chief

VERMILLION, SD — The City of Vermillion has announced the hiring of Crystal Brady as the new Vermillion Police Chief. Chief Brady first joined the Vermillion Police Department as an officer in the year 2000. Before that, she worked with the City of Vermillion/Clay County Emergency Communications Center as...
VERMILLION, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Kansas to perform at Sioux City Orpheum in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kansas will be performing at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. Fans will hear classics such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return, 'Fight Fire with Fire' and more. Tickets go on sale...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more

SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
SIOUX CENTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy