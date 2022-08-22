Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Winnebago pushing for another perfect football season
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The Winnebago Indians are arguably coming off their best football season in school history, running the table last year to an All Nations Conference title while producing a perfect 9-0 record. Winnebago was quite the force to be reckoned with in 2021, posting just over 50...
siouxlandnews.com
Bishop Heelan opens dual-language elementary school
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bishop Heelan's "Cathedral Dual Language Academy" welcomed students on Wednesday, Aug. 24th. The bilingual school opened in 2019 as the first dual language program in the Bishop Heelan system. It has since expanded, from only a kindergarten class to now offering classes through third grade,...
kscj.com
SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29
THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - Mink Creek Honey
BRUNSVILLE, Iowa — What started as a hobby has turned into 1,000 lbs. of honey harvested yearly!. The right attitude and the right gear. "If you just stay calm, you're going to end up a lot better off," said beekeeper and Mink Creek Honey owner Todd Osterbuhr. Both are...
siouxlandnews.com
Kansas to perform at Sioux City Orpheum in October
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kansas will be performing at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. Fans will hear classics such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return, 'Fight Fire with Fire' and more. Tickets go on sale...
siouxlandnews.com
Charges filed in Missouri River boating fatality
LOGAN, Iowa — Charges have been filed in a Memorial Day weekend boating fatality on the Missouri River. The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Neb., on Aug. 22, with involuntary manslaughter, and boating while intoxicated for the boating incident on May 29, that resulted in the death of Emma Olsen, 20, of Omaha.
Sioux City Journal
Barn converted for comfortable living near Denison
We can form strong bonds to places and buildings that are a part of our past. When it comes to preserving those places, some people talk about it but it never gets done for one reason or another. Others preserve the place as it was at the time the project...
lakeexpo.com
Docking Injury: Iowa Man Falls Off Boat, Hit By Propeller
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Iowa man was seriously injured Friday in a docking mishap that left him cut by a boat propeller. Marvin Neill, 57, of Little Sioux, Iowa, was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott...
stormlakeradio.com
Fletcher Kucera Named New Storm Lake United Marketing and Activities Director
Storm Lake native Fletcher Kucera will be joining Storm Lake United as their next Marketing and Activities Director. Fletcher is an Iowa Central Community College graduate, with an Associate of Arts in business, specializing in accounting, administration, and marketing. He has been involved in The Bridge of Storm Lake, Community Education, and Field of Dreams.
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota man wants to expand McCook Lake, raising concern from property owners
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man is requesting permits from the state to alter the shoreline of McCook Lake in North Sioux City. One man who owns property on the southeast end of the lake is hoping to expand waterfront property to new houses being built, but the lake association is sharing their concerns on the project with the public.
siouxlandnews.com
No injuries in shot fired call in Riverside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday morning in Riverside. Police say at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 900 block of La Plante St. Officers located a homeowner who said that he...
siouxlandnews.com
With a brand new school building, classes begin at Hunt A+ Elementary for 2022-2023 year
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's back to school for most of Siouxland this week, including students in the Sioux City Community School District. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd, was the first day of school at the newly-opened Hunt A+ Elementary. The building was built to provide students with additional art, drama...
dordt.edu
A Christian University’s Response to Student Loan Forgiveness
On August 24, the Biden administration announced that they would forgive up to $20,000 per borrower for households earning less than $125,000. Since our inception, Dordt University has benefited from the United States government’s support and desire to help citizens attain a college degree. There is little doubt that higher education is a critical driver of a strong, healthy democracy.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Teen Airlifted After Car Versus Moped Accident
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Rock Valley teen was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Monday, August 22, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 4:05 p.m., 15-year-old Caleb Baker of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Othe moped northbound on 19th Avenue in central Rock Valley. They tell us that 72-year-old Helen DeKam of Doon was westbound on 14th Street in a 2010 Chevy Equinox.
siouxlandnews.com
Archaeologists unveil artifacts found during dig at Sioux City Railroad Museum
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Earlier this year archaeologists began a historical dig at the Sioux City Railroad Museum and now we're getting a look at what was found. Tuesday, Aug. 24th was the first of a two-day field lab to prepare discovered artifacts for display. This element of the...
kwit.org
Sioux City Area Parents Put in a Pinch After Popular Before-and-After School Program Faces Problems
Thousands of students returned to class today in Sioux City. But issues facing an after-school program took the excitement out of the milestone for some families in the metro area. Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer explains. “I have always been happy with their service.”. For years, this Sioux City...
siouxlandnews.com
City of Vermillion hires new police chief
VERMILLION, SD — The City of Vermillion has announced the hiring of Crystal Brady as the new Vermillion Police Chief. Chief Brady first joined the Vermillion Police Department as an officer in the year 2000. Before that, she worked with the City of Vermillion/Clay County Emergency Communications Center as...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District sees first day of classes, first day of mobile phone policy
SIOUX CITY — The first day of school for students and teachers can be confusing with new classes, new students and new policies. This year, students at the Sioux City Community School District are learning a new no-phone policy. Interim superintendent Rod Earleywine took most of Monday morning to...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Henry White
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a man who is wanted for parole violation. Henry White is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his parole on a second-degree burglary conviction. White is 45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs...
Woodbury County Leaders Vote To Virtually Kill Wind Farm Project
(Sioux City, IA) — The potential for wind energy is now severely limited in Woodbury County. The board of supervisors voted Tuesday night to increase the setback distance for wind turbines from 12-hundred-50 feet to 25-hundred, and to shrink buildable acres from 177 to just one-point-seven. The change will prevent Mid-American Energy from building the 90-plus wind turbines proposed in its Siouxland Wind Farm Project. Many residents showed up to the public hearing to support the amended ordinance, citing safety concerns. The majority of the board sided with the almost 900 residents that signed a petition supporting the change. Representatives from MidAmerican energy opposed the measure.
