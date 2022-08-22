When Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tells her whopper about the recovery of the Kansas economy after she locked the entire state down in 2020 and tried to extend customers’ reticence with a paranoia-fostering mask mandate, her words echo around the state’s now closed eateries like some in downtown Lawrence. Ondori Noodle Shop, Wake the Dead Breakfast Bar, the Cosmic Cafe, Bayleaf Indian Restaurant, Aimee’s Cafe; others bit the dust too – not just in Lawrence but in towns large and small across the state. It may take decades – if it can ever be summed up at all – to analyze just how much economic damage was done to Kansas by Kelly’s lockdown and lockstep Covid policies.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO