WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego football is heading into the 2022 season with one huge advantage: an experienced roster. A majority of the team’s starters are returning seniors that either started or played a significant amount in 2021. That 2021 team went 9-2, and the Red Raiders want to raise the bar even higher this year.
WIBW
K-State women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced the complete non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Tuesday. The Wildcats’ non-conference slate features 10 home games, including a visit from defending Big Ten champion Iowa. K-State’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule includes five games...
Emporia football on field following investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia High School football team was back on the field practicing Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an incident that took place Saturday after the team’s first scrimmage. Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to […]
adastraradio.com
Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Winners Announced
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 20-21, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest,...
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Woman helps community by honoring Topeka baseball legend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When Erma Forbes began serving as baseball legend Gil Carter’s caretaker near the end of his life in 2015, she had no idea she would one day start an organization benefiting youths and older adults in his honor. But that’s exactly what she did, and...
WIBW
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
WIBW
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
Emporia High School football team under investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to Police Captain Ray Mattas. Capt. Mattas said Tuesday morning that the department would not be releasing any other information. On Aug. 22, Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer reported […]
Sunflower farms to visit in the Kansas City area
It wouldn’t be summer in Kansas if there weren’t sunflowers popping up across the state. Here are six farms to visit in the Kansas City area.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
WIBW
13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa Willetts celebrates wedding in Mexico
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Help us wish a heartfelt congratulations to 13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa (formerly) Willetts as she celebrates her nuptials. Here’s to the newlywed Colton and Alyssa Miller. The two of them celebrated their wedding in Cancún this week. Alyssa and Colton met and...
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
K-State named most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been named the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas. Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly colleges in the nation by Campus Pride and its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list.
WIBW
Texas hitchhiker hospitalized after dragged by car, struck by another
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A hitchhiker from Texas is recovering in a Kansas City hospital after a hit and run in which he was dragged by one vehicle and hit by another. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 216 on eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a hit and run.
3-car crash reported in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in southwest Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, officers are working a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 29th Street. The crash was first reported at 5:21 p.m. No injuries have been reported as a result of […]
WIBW
K-State’s Deuce Vaughn on AP preseason All-America team
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn was named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. Vaughn made the first team as an all-purpose player; the two running backs on the first team are Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Ohio State sophomore TreVeyon Robinson. Vaughn’s...
WIBW
Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan to host NASCAR driver
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan will be hosting NASCAR driver and special guest presenter Ryan Vargas on September 8th. The 21-year-old California native was named 2015 NASCAR Super Stock Rookie of the Year, and has been racing full-time with JD Motorsports since 2019 and will be competing at Kansas Speedway on September 10th.
backroadsnews.com
Kelly’s magic lie on Kansas jobs
When Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tells her whopper about the recovery of the Kansas economy after she locked the entire state down in 2020 and tried to extend customers’ reticence with a paranoia-fostering mask mandate, her words echo around the state’s now closed eateries like some in downtown Lawrence. Ondori Noodle Shop, Wake the Dead Breakfast Bar, the Cosmic Cafe, Bayleaf Indian Restaurant, Aimee’s Cafe; others bit the dust too – not just in Lawrence but in towns large and small across the state. It may take decades – if it can ever be summed up at all – to analyze just how much economic damage was done to Kansas by Kelly’s lockdown and lockstep Covid policies.
WIBW
Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
WIBW
U.S. 75 lane reduction begins Tuesday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be completing bridge inspection work on southbound U.S. 75 in Topeka this week. Work will take place Tuesday, August 23rd through Friday, August 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. KDOT said the left lane of southbound U.S....
