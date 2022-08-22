ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Myrtle Beach wins rain-shortened game with Wood Ducks

By Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Myrtle Beach jumped out to an early lead and withstood the weather to win a 7-1 rain-shortened game against the Down East Wood Ducks Sunday at Grainger Stadium.

The game was called in the eighth after heavy rains made the field unplayable. Before that, Myrtle Beach scored three runs for the final margin.

Down East’s loss, coupled with Fredericksburg’s 4-1 win over Lynchburg, dropped the Wood Ducks (59-55, 26-22 second half) 3.5 games behind the Nationals (62-51, 29-18) in the second-half standings. Down East starts a six-game series at Fredericksburg on Tuesday.

The two teams split their last series Aug. 2-7.

Myrtle Beach scored two runs in the second inning. Down East got one back in the bottom half of the frame after Junior Paniagua homered to left-center.

Myrtle Beach got single runs in the third and fifth for a 4-1 advantage. In the eighth, Kevin Alcantara singled in a run and Juan Mora followed with a sacrifice fly that drove in Scott McKeon. An error on the play allowed JoJo Blackmon to score.

