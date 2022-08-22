Read full article on original website
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is loading up the card for the Autumn Attack taping of NJPW STRONG on Sepember 11. The company has announced four new matches for the card. Jay White and the Good Brothers will battle Eddie Kingston, Homicide, and Wheeler Yuta. Plus, Rocky Romero will battle Shingo Takagi, and Tomohiro Ishii will take on Tom Lawlor. Elsewhere on the show, Mistico and Alex Zayne will face Mascara Dorada and Blake Christian in a tag team bout.
