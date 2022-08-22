Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Valdosta active shooter training aims to educate community
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People are becoming more aware and are preparing themselves for active shooting incidents as they are rising continuously nationwide. There are steps that anyone can learn to help respond to an active shooter incident. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events or CRASE held a seminar...
Thomasville Sip and Shop set for Friday
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville’s next First Friday Sip and Shop event is set for Friday from 6-10 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. As well as shopping and dining opportunities, guests can enjoy a free concert by the Will Thompson Band. A fifth-generation musician from the Gulf Coast,...
WALB 10
Ellianos now open in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - There’s now a new place in the Friendly City to get your coffee fix. Ellianos opened in Tifton on Tuesday. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 148 S. Virginia Avenue. The menu features the coffee shop’s signature creations like the Cookie and Cream Freezer,...
WALB 10
Thomasville Humane Society adoption-free month coming to an end
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Many pet shelters across south Georgia are at or near capacity. The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society has been offering free adoptions all month to find homes for pets. The shelter isn’t quite cleared yet but just Saturday there were 25 adoptions that took place. This bumps...
WALB 10
Restoration of historic Alapaha depot getting finishing touches
ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - The restoration of a Berrien County landmark that stood for well over a century is getting its finishing touches. Over the years, several people in Alapaha talked about restoration work for the depot, but funding was an issue. With the help of donations and community support, city leaders were able to bring such a pivotal landmark in town back to life.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
Albany Herald
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
WCTV
Morning Pep Rally visits Valdosta High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Wildcats from Valdosta High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
WALB 10
Valdosta City Schools using stuffed animal to teach better behaviors
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools (VCS) is introducing a new strategic way to get kids to respond. Valdosta City Schools welcomed Bouncy, a new stuffed service dog to teach positive behavioral expectations in a fun yet knowledgeable way. VCS officials said they started this department-wide for all Pre-K...
WALB 10
New Lowndes Co. fire station to help with EMS response time
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The north side of Lowndes County has implemented something to better serve its residents. Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s Bemiss Station 5 is up and running, now with a new bay for South Georgia Medical Center’s EMS. The opening will provide faster service to the North Bemiss area.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. I-75 bridge removal planned
GDOT Photo (Courtney Peugh): Removal of the northernmost SR 31/Madison Highway bridge over I-75 is scheduled to begin next week. It’s the bridge on the left in the photo. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this month in preparation for removal. LOWNDES CO. – The Georgia DOT will...
WALB 10
Update: 1 charged in Coffee Co. homicide and arson
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Friday morning, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. James Schmit, 52, was arrested after deputies said they believe he shot his stepfather, John Conley,80. On Aug. 26 at 6:30 a.m.,...
WALB 10
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An officer was injured in a shooting incident that occurred Sunday night, according to the Moultrie Police Department. Moultrie Police Officers responded to 1712 1st Avenue in reference to a wanted suspect. Police said the suspect had multiple felony warrants for his arrest. When Officers attempted...
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
wfxl.com
Thomasville police need community help to locate missing boy
The Thomasville Police Department needs help from the community to locate Jordan Howard. Police say that he is in the company of Desharoah Tim. The two were last seen walking in the area of N. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Gribben St. at 9:45 p.m. on August 25, according to law enforcement.
fox5atlanta.com
Tift County vs Dutchtown
On to the Dog House! Dutchtown 1-0 so far in the Niketa Battle era. Tift County up from the Turfgrass Capital.
WALB 10
Adel residents upset over utility bill issues
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Adel are angry about their recent utility bills. So much so that over 50 people packed out a recent city council meeting to voice their frustrations. Several Adel Residents told WALB News 10 that they didn’t have a utility bill for months. And...
valdostatoday.com
Citizen E911 call leads to stolen gun arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A citizen’s E911 call leads Valdosta police to a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs. Offender: Andrew Ashley, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the...
wfxl.com
Moultrie officer injured after shooting involving wanted suspect
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called into assist after an officer was wounded during a call in Moultrie late Saturday/early Sunday. Moultrie police say that officers responded to the 1700 block of 1st Avenue Southeast, in reference to a wanted suspect. Police say that the suspect had multiple felony warrants.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police make drug arrest in Tom’s Corner Park
VALDOSTA – A 36-year-old female was arrested after hours in Tom’s Corner Park after being caught with a backpack containing multiple drugs. Offender: Meleka Burrows, African American female, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects...
