ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - The restoration of a Berrien County landmark that stood for well over a century is getting its finishing touches. Over the years, several people in Alapaha talked about restoration work for the depot, but funding was an issue. With the help of donations and community support, city leaders were able to bring such a pivotal landmark in town back to life.

ALAPAHA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO