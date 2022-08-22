This Day in Bulldog History: August 21st

RENO, Nev. (KSEE) – On August 21st, 2003, the first round of the Reno-Tahoe Open was held. Nick Watney was playing in the event for the first time, and it was just his fifth event as a professional golfer.

Watney was 22 years old, and he had yet to break 70 in a round on the PGA Tour.

He did not do it that day, shooting an even par 72. Watney was actually three-under-par through ten holes, but he stumbled on the back nine with two bogeys and a double bogey.

The next day is when he moved up the leaderboard, shooting a 66 in the second round (-6) with six birdies and an eagle.

He made his first cut.

Then he shot 70 in Round 3, followed by a 73 in Round 4 to finish the event in a tie for tenth place (-7). It was Nick Watney’s first made cut, and his first top-ten finish on the PGA Tour.

