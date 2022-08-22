ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Day in Bulldog History: August 21st

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

RENO, Nev. (KSEE) – On August 21st, 2003, the first round of the Reno-Tahoe Open was held. Nick Watney was playing in the event for the first time, and it was just his fifth event as a professional golfer.

Watney was 22 years old, and he had yet to break 70 in a round on the PGA Tour.

He did not do it that day, shooting an even par 72. Watney was actually three-under-par through ten holes, but he stumbled on the back nine with two bogeys and a double bogey.

The next day is when he moved up the leaderboard, shooting a 66 in the second round (-6) with six birdies and an eagle.

He made his first cut.

Then he shot 70 in Round 3, followed by a 73 in Round 4 to finish the event in a tie for tenth place (-7). It was Nick Watney’s first made cut, and his first top-ten finish on the PGA Tour.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

