ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns

Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
CHECOTAH, OK
news9.com

OHP Releases New Dash Camera Video Of Police Chase In Sand Springs

Dash camera video released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) shows the moment a trooper tried to stop two suspects leading authorities on a chase earlier in August. Two Sand Springs officers fired shots at Brandon Beaty, Aubrey Beaty and Tiffany Delgado, who were inside the SUV. News On 6 reporters spotted the suspects and called 911, after the three ran from police.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sapulpa, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Sapulpa, OK
news9.com

Investigation Underway After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Tulsa

An investigation is underway after Tulsa Police say someone pulled a gun on a woman and stole her mom's car on Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight near 61st and Mingo. Officers say a juvenile who was wearing a mask pulled out a handgun and demanded...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Murder warrant issued for Pryor man

PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Police Department (PPD) says a first degree murder warrant has been issued for a Pryor man. They are actively searching for Brandon Lean Sudduth. They say Aug. 18 Tylor Adams was assaulted at The Park @12Twenty Apartments near S.E. 9th and Oklahoma Street. Adams...
PRYOR, OK
news9.com

2 Men Shot In Tulsa Parking Lot, Police Searching For Suspect

Tulsa Police are searching for the person who shot two men near 31st and Sheridan. Police say both victims are in the hospital right now and are stable. Officers said one man was shot three times and other had been shot once. Those men told Tulsa Police that they pulled...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery
News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigate After Teen Girl Shot Multiple Times

Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot a teenager several times Monday night near Admiral and Harvard. Tulsa Police said the 16-year-old girl was alive and sitting up in a chair inside the house when EMSA arrived. Officers said she is now at a nearby hospital in serious...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Compound bow stolen from ice cream truck in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A compound bow, ice cream truck and north Tulsa flea market... this story gets more bizarre with each detail. Tulsa police responded to a fight outside the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo. They say it was the middle of the afternoon, around 3:15 p.m. when a man they later identified as Jim Remer stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking lot of the flea market.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Involved In Deadly 2019 Home Invasion Sentenced After Plea Deal

A Tulsa man is sentenced in federal court for his involvement in a 2019 murder. Prosecutors say Justin Harjo, along with Chauncey Thomas, was involved in a home invasion robbery in May 2019. The person who lived at the home, Dion Carr, was shot and killed. Thomas, Harjo's accomplice, also...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

New Report: 14-Year-Old Involved In Crash That Killed Osage County Deputy

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver who hit and killed an Osage County Deputy last Friday was a 14 year old girl. Investigators say the girl hit another driver before slamming into Captain Willy Hargraves’ truck. Troopers say a 42-year-old woman was in the passenger seat but she...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire destroys Owasso business office, crews investigate cause

OWASSO, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an Owasso business was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. It happened near the intersection of 86th and Memorial, around 4:30 a.m. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived. The flames forced crews to close the nearby intersection while they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy