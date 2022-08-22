Read full article on original website
‘Corsicana’ Advance Screening Held For City Staff
An advance screening of the upcoming Isaiah Washington western Corsicana was held at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille this past weekend. Washington’s directorial debut, the film centers on Deputy United States Marshal Bass Reeves, as he joins up with a former partner to track down Jack Donner and his gang of murderous fugitives.
Navarro County Pens to Lens Opens 2022-2023 Competition
Pens to Lens is happy to announce two exciting and new faces that have joined the board. COVID-19 brought many challenges to volunteer, youth, and school programs. Pens to Lens also experienced these same challenges and is beginning to recover. Now Pens to Lens is excited to offer a new look this year.
Melanie Stokes Exhibit “Glory Fills the Sky” Now at WLAC Gallery
The Navarro Council of the Arts and Warehouse Living Arts Center welcome artist Melanie Stokes and her collection “Glory Fills the Sky”, the new exhibit on display in the WLAC Gallery located at 119 W. Sixth Avenue in Corsicana. Come meet the artist and see her works at the reception Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration For Statewide Flood Response
PRESS RELEASE: Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference yesterday at Dallas City Hall where he signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by flooding and provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to severe weather and flash flooding across Texas. Following a briefing on current severe weather and flood conditions, the Governor was joined at the press conference by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis, Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz, and other local officials.
