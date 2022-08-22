Police chased, arrested 2 suspects wanted in kidnapping

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — An man was kidnapped out of Aurora on Sunday by multiple suspects, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department said they were investigating a kidnapping that happened around 1 p.m. Sunday. A man was taken from the area of 14th Avenue and Akron Street by multiple suspects.

The man was able to escape and contact 911 for help.

According to police, investigators were able to identify the involved vehicle as a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Around 7:05 p.m., officers spotted the pickup near Colfax Avenue and Akron Street. Officers then attempted to stop the truck, but the suspects ran off and a pursuit was initiated.

According to officers, the pickup eventually crashed near 6th Avenue and Delmar Parkway. At the scene, one suspect was arrested inside the truck while another suspect was arrested after police chased them on foot.

Investigators are continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence. Police do not know what led up to the initial kidnapping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.