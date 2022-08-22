'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl

this is why all these marijuana arrests are really pointless at this point. get the real drugs off the street please
While their deaths are certainly heartbreaking, actions have consequences. This isn't the fault of drugmakers. It's the consequence of drug takers.
"Any child can make a mistake but they shouldn't have to die from it." Well grandma, you're old enough to know that "mistakes" can be deadly, so can accidents, so can distractions. These kids are not making mistakes, they're doing drugs willingly to get high. Condolences to the families but they died because of their actions and those actions were absolutely not mistakes.
