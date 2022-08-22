ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl

By Eric Miller, WRAL multimedia journalist
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 20

Cordell Bibbs
3d ago

this is why all these marijuana arrests are really pointless at this point. get the real drugs off the street please

Reply(7)
13
Jill Saric
3d ago

While their deaths are certainly heartbreaking, actions have consequences. This isn't the fault of drugmakers. It's the consequence of drug takers.

Reply(1)
6
Lorraine
3d ago

"Any child can make a mistake but they shouldn't have to die from it." Well grandma, you're old enough to know that "mistakes" can be deadly, so can accidents, so can distractions. These kids are not making mistakes, they're doing drugs willingly to get high. Condolences to the families but they died because of their actions and those actions were absolutely not mistakes.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: North Carolina baby born with no eyes

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tate Walker’s introduction into the world did not come easy. On Dec. 5, 2021, parents Jahavier and Ryan Walker realized it was time to go to the hospital for the birth of their first child, but Tate’s actual entrance did not come until after he’d been in the birth canal for about 30 hours.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Health
WRAL News

NC transgender inmate's suit may be likely to proceed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A federal judge indicated Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense Zayre-Brown’s prescribed hormones and has denied her request for surgical procedure to construct a vagina.
POLITICS
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Wake County At-Home COVID-19 Tests

While our county drive-thru testing has ended, there are still numerous state-run and community drive-thru testing sites in Wake County, as well as a large supply of no-cost, at-home tests available. Check out all the options below. Wake County At-Home COVID-19 Tests Wake County Public Health is offering no-cost, at-home antigen tests to the public. Stop […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
WRAL News

Neighbors on edge after shooting outside Dunn home

Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 205 North Washington Ave., across from the Dunn Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive...
DUNN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Generation
cbs17

4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
GARNER, NC
cbs17

Man killed in ‘not random’ Liberty Street shooting identified, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The man fatally shot late Monday night off Liberty Street in Durham has been identified by police. Brian Davis, 51, was found by the Durham Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Liberty Street suffering from serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Second man charged with murder in Wake County deputy killing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have charged a second man, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, with murder in the Aug. 11 shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was found dead on a sparsely populated road in southern Wake County at about 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Last week, prosecutors charged 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo, of Apex, with murder. The DA's office clarified Tuesday the two charged men are brothers.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

North Carolina Mother Dies After Son Sets Her On Fire

After receiving a 911 call that someone at the house had been set on fire. Upon arrival, Joanna Parker, 72, was found in flames on the porch of the home. Officers were able to put out the fire. Investigators said James Parker, 48, was upset with his mother, so he...
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy