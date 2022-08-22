It seems like the rain just won’t stop. Tonight, we are seeing scattered, light showers in South Mississippi. We should get a little break overnight from the rain. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid but almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. Your rain gear will be needed. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the day. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see three to five inches or more. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues through the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.

BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO