WLOX
Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs
Jeff Lewandrowski and his wife Victoria are both qualified for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan. With a coordinated effort between NASA, The National Forestry Service and Roosa’s Moon Tree Foundation, 1,000 "Moon Trees" will be planted upon Artemis I's arrival. Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor...
WLOX
Jackson County Chamber hosts 2022 Anchor Awards for small businesses
Jeff Lewandrowski and his wife Victoria are both qualified for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan. With a coordinated effort between NASA, The National Forestry Service and Roosa’s Moon Tree Foundation, 1,000 "Moon Trees" will be planted upon Artemis I's arrival. Aldi rings up another grocery store...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
WLOX
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road closure has led to one family getting creative with a way to bridge the gap. The Knight family decided to take matters into their own hands when the Wade-Vancleave Road bridge over Parkers Lake closed for repairs in March 2022. If they drove, it would take an hour to get to and from Hurley, and they’d have to go down Interstate 10. Instead, Brian and Rebekah Knight came up with an ingenious solution.
KTBS
Hurricane forecasters tracking 3 disturbances in Atlantic; 1 is heading for Caribbean
NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Tuesday afternoon were tracking three disturbances in the Atlantic as the tropics enter what has historically been the busiest time of the season. It is too early to tell if any could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if...
WLOX
Happening Sept. 17th: Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum's Annual Drawdown
A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum showcasing voting history opens at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center.
Rain causes flash flooding in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pine Belt is experiencing another day of heavy rain, which caused flooding in Hattiesburg. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Forrest County until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. All of Forrest County is under an elevated threat for flash flooding, which means […]
WLOX
New Ocean Springs Aldi store holds soft opening
Already seeing scattered t-storms at lunch time in South MS. Rain may become even heavier & more widespread later today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Aldi has about 2,200 stores all over...
WLOX
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event. The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary owner eyeing grand opening
It seems like the rain just won't stop. Tonight, we are seeing scattered, light showers in South Mississippi. We should get a little break overnight from the rain. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid but almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. Your rain gear will be needed. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the day. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see three to five inches or more. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues through the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
WLOX
Artemis to carry more ‘Moon Trees’ to revive astronaut’s dream
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When Apollo 14 launched in 1971 carrying Stuart Roosa, his daughter Rosemary Roosa was very young and very proud. She wore a special pendant to commemorate the moment. “He really made us feel like this is a beautiful thing that he’s doing,” she said.
Wrong-way Hwy 63 crash kills two south of George County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 63 Monday night. It happened just south of the George-Jackson county line around 9:30 p.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Jason Clark, 25, of Pascagoula, was traveling south when it collided with a 2012 […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Pascagoula, MS - Jason Clark, Curtis Price Killed in Head-On Crash on MS-63
Pascagoula, MS (August 23, 2022) - A head-on collision outside of Pascagoula left two people dead on Monday night, August 22. The fatal crash took place on MS-63 at around 9:30 p.m. in Jackson County. Local reports revealed that 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula was headed southbound in a Ford...
WLOX
Gulfport church community learns more about adoption at film event
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bel Air Baptist Church in Gulfport hosted a movie pre-screening to inform community members about adoption. The auditorium was filled with people watching the screening of “LifeMark,” a movie inspired by a true story of adoption. The film was created by the Kendrick brothers, Kirk Cameron Entertainment and Fathom Events.
atlantatribune.com
Weekend Getaway to Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi
For me it has always been the alluring billboards announcing the upcoming major live entertainment at the luxurious Beau Rivage Resort and Casino along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The bright lights, vibrant colors, and glitz with photos of the first-class performers beckon you to the popular resort as you travel on I-65 from Atlanta.
bobgermanylaw.com
Gulfport, MS - Car Accident on I-10 near Cowan Rd Causes Injuries
Gulfport, MS (August 24, 2022) - At least one person was hurt after a car accident in Gulfport on Wednesday, August 24. The collision was reported at around 4:40 p.m. on Interstate 10 EB near Cowan Road. Lanes on both sides of the highway were blocked while paramedics were present. Emergency response crews were present at the scene.
Mississippi Press
Biloxi resident helps keep NASA data information safe, secure
STENNIS SPACE CENTER -- Bonita Oliver realized computers were becoming more and more a part of daily life as a young girl growing up in Macon, Miss. The ever-changing technology and her interest in wanting to know how things operated is what put her on the path to working at Stennis Space Center, where she has turned that curiosity into a 21-year career at Stennis, including the past 12 years coming in the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).
WLOX
Officer-involved shooting reported in Biloxi
It's a wet one this week! Hoping for a least slightly less wet weather Friday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. 9AM: Rain moving in from Louisiana for some this morning. Here's a quick Tuesday update. Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Tracking...
wxxv25.com
Downed powerline on Vidalia Road in Harrison County
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan sent video to WXXV relating to a downed powerline on Vidalia Road. Here’s what he had to say. “Tuesday afternoon Harrison County Fire Rescue as well as Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of an accident on Vidalia Road that powerlines had been pulled down. On the initial ride, found an 18-wheeler had actually pulled down powerlines and poles along Vidalia Road at the railroad track. Of course, the road had to be shut down for the public safety and we also shut down the railroad crossing and railroad tracks so no train could come through.”
WLOX
Medical marijuana dispensaries
A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum showcasing voting history opens at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center.
