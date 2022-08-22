On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave

Read full article on original website
Jt
3d ago
BS, 80c is 176f, doubt anyone would be left alive at that temperature.
Reply(2)
13
BobDirtTexas
3d ago
CNN MSNBC ABC NBC CBS said Texas was going to have a drought no rain in site, drying summer in 100 years some Democrat scientists said.
Reply(2)
5
Adella Batin
3d ago
so what will happen to all the water. they need pipeline to send it all here. to California.
Reply(1)
10
